BAFTA Film Awards 2023: date, nominees, venue and everything we know

The BAFTA Film Awards 2023 will see the British Academy of Film and Television Arts once again recognizing the very best movies of the past year.

This year's frontrunner is Netflix's World War One drama All Quiet on the Western Front. Directed by Edward Berger, the film was honored with nominations in no less than 14 categories including Best Film, Director, and in Film Not In The English Language. That impressive number of nods equals the record for the most nominations for a foreign-language film which was set by 2001's Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon.

Here's what you need to know about this year's ceremony, including the full list of BAFTA nominees, this year's hosting team, and when and where you can watch it.

When are the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 on TV?

The BAFTA Film Awards will be held on Sunday, February 19. If you're planning to tune in from the UK, you'll be able to watch the ceremony on BBC One and iPlayer from 7 pm.

Meanwhile, if you'd like to watch the show in the US, Canada, South Africa, and the Nordic territories, you'll be able to stream the Baftas on BritBox. You can find a full list of where to watch the awards ceremony on the Bafta website. (opens in new tab)

Who's hosting the BAFTA Film Awards 2023?

Our 2023 hosting team: Richard E. Grant, Alison Hammond, Ali Plumb and Vick Hope (L-R). (Image credit: BAFTA)

There are four stars in this year's line-up. Academy and BAFTA-nominated Richard E. Grant (Withnail & I) is on hand to host the ceremony itself. Of the opportunity, he said: "I feel hugely privileged to be hosting the EE BAFTAs for the first time and the opportunity to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range of this year’s films."

UK TV Presenter Alison Hammond will be hosting a new BAFTA Studio programme which will give viewers tuning in from home an Access-All-Areas experience of the ceremony. Hammond said: "I'm so excited to be hosting at this year's EE BAFTA Film Awards with THE Richard E. Grant. We're going to have a lot of fun bringing the glitz and glam backstage to everyone watching at home around the world. From hanging out with the stars to celebrating the biggest night for cinema, and joining the discussions with film fans, get ready for good vibes only!"

Meanwhile, film critic Ali Plumb and presenter Vick Hope will be bringing us all the action from the BAFTA Red Carpet.

Where are the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards being held?

After a six-year stint at London's Royal Albert Hall, the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 have moved to a new venue!

This year, the BAFTA Film Awards are being held at the Royal Festival Hall within the Southbank Centre. This brings all of BAFTA's ceremonies under the same roof, as the organization already hosts the TV and Games Awards in the same place.

BAFTA Film Awards 2023 nominees

All Quiet on The Western Front is nominated for the most awards. (Image credit: Reiner Bajo/Netflix)

This year's nominees were uneiled in a livestream hosted by Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh held at BAFTA HQ in London. Below you can find the full list of this year's BAFTA Film Awards nominees:

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Living

Leading actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Emma Thompson, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Leading actor

Austin Butlet, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet On The Western Front

Michael Ward, Empire of Light

Director

All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Decision to Leave, Park Chan-wook

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert

Tár, Todd Field

EE Rising Star Award (voted by public)

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Aftersun

Blue Jean

Electric Malady

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Rebellion

Film not in the English language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Original screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Adapted screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

Original score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Casting

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Costume design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Editing

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Production design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Make-up and hair

Al Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

The Whale

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Special Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

British Short Film

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

British Short Animation