BAFTA Film Awards 2023: date, nominees, venue and everything we know
The BAFTA Film Awards 2023 will see the British Academy of Film and Television Arts once again recognizing the very best movies of the past year.
This year's frontrunner is Netflix's World War One drama All Quiet on the Western Front. Directed by Edward Berger, the film was honored with nominations in no less than 14 categories including Best Film, Director, and in Film Not In The English Language. That impressive number of nods equals the record for the most nominations for a foreign-language film which was set by 2001's Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon.
Here's what you need to know about this year's ceremony, including the full list of BAFTA nominees, this year's hosting team, and when and where you can watch it.
When are the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 on TV?
The BAFTA Film Awards will be held on Sunday, February 19. If you're planning to tune in from the UK, you'll be able to watch the ceremony on BBC One and iPlayer from 7 pm.
Meanwhile, if you'd like to watch the show in the US, Canada, South Africa, and the Nordic territories, you'll be able to stream the Baftas on BritBox. You can find a full list of where to watch the awards ceremony on the Bafta website. (opens in new tab)
Who's hosting the BAFTA Film Awards 2023?
There are four stars in this year's line-up. Academy and BAFTA-nominated Richard E. Grant (Withnail & I) is on hand to host the ceremony itself. Of the opportunity, he said: "I feel hugely privileged to be hosting the EE BAFTAs for the first time and the opportunity to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range of this year’s films."
UK TV Presenter Alison Hammond will be hosting a new BAFTA Studio programme which will give viewers tuning in from home an Access-All-Areas experience of the ceremony. Hammond said: "I'm so excited to be hosting at this year's EE BAFTA Film Awards with THE Richard E. Grant. We're going to have a lot of fun bringing the glitz and glam backstage to everyone watching at home around the world. From hanging out with the stars to celebrating the biggest night for cinema, and joining the discussions with film fans, get ready for good vibes only!"
Meanwhile, film critic Ali Plumb and presenter Vick Hope will be bringing us all the action from the BAFTA Red Carpet.
Where are the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards being held?
After a six-year stint at London's Royal Albert Hall, the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 have moved to a new venue!
This year, the BAFTA Film Awards are being held at the Royal Festival Hall within the Southbank Centre. This brings all of BAFTA's ceremonies under the same roof, as the organization already hosts the TV and Games Awards in the same place.
BAFTA Film Awards 2023 nominees
This year's nominees were uneiled in a livestream hosted by Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh held at BAFTA HQ in London. Below you can find the full list of this year's BAFTA Film Awards nominees:
Best Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
Outstanding British Film
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian and Charles
- Empire of Light
- Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Living
Leading actress
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler, Till
- Ana De Armas, Blonde
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Leading actor
- Austin Butlet, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Supporting actress
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Supporting actor
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet On The Western Front
- Michael Ward, Empire of Light
Director
- All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger
- The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
- Decision to Leave, Park Chan-wook
- Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert
- Tár, Todd Field
EE Rising Star Award (voted by public)
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Daryl McCormack
- Emma Mackey
- Naomi Ackie
- Sheila Atim
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- Aftersun
- Blue Jean
- Electric Malady
- Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Rebellion
Film not in the English language
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Corsage
- Decision to Leave
- The Quiet Girl
Documentary
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
Animated Film
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Original screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Adapted screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Living
- The Quiet Girl
- She Said
- The Whale
Original score
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Casting
- Aftersun
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Triangle of Sadness
Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Top Gun: Maverick
Costume design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- Elvis
- Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Editing
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
Production design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Make-up and hair
- Al Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
- The Whale
Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Special Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
British Short Film
- The Ballad of Olive Morris
- Bazigaga
- Bus Girl
- A Drifting Up
- An Irish Goodbye
British Short Animation
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
- Middle Watch
- Your Mountain is Waiting
