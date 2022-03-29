Call the Midwife star Helen George shares special message to Aljaž after shock Strictly exit

Call the Midwife icon Helen George has reacted to Aljaž Škorjanec quitting Strictly Come Dancing.

It was announced yesterday (Monday, March. 28) that professional dancer Aljaž would be leaving Strictly Come Dancing after nine years.

Aljaž shared the sad news on his Instagram account, accompanied by a touching message thanking everyone for his inspirational time on the show.

The Slovenian dancing sensation has been a fan-favourite during his time on the series and has been partnered with celebrities such as Alison Hammond, Daisy Lowe, Gemma Atkinson and in the most recent series, Sara Davies. He also won the 2013 series with model Abbey Clancy.

Helen finished in sixth place when she was partnered with Aljaž in 2015 and was one of the many stars who showered Aljaž with praise underneath his emotional post.

Helen wrote: "Oh partner, you are amazing!! The best dancer and man. Can't wait to hear what you'll do next, but I know you will succeed in whatever you do. Proud to be a tiny part of your Strictly journey xxx."

Earlier this year, Helen, who is known for playing Trixie Franklin in the popular BBC drama Call the Midwife, hit back at critics when she received cruel comments for working during her pregnancy while filming Call the Midwife season 11.

Taking to Twitter, Helen defended her decision to continue working while pregnant, writing: "I’ve seen too many ridiculous comments about my pregnancy whilst filming @CallTheMidwife1 (also thank you for the lovely comments!) Women get pregnant, our bodies change. But we have the right to work if we choose to do so. How about just supporting it, and don’t question it?"

I’ve seen too many ridiculous comments about my pregnancy whilst filming @CallTheMidwife1 ( also thank you for the lovely comments!) Women get pregnant, our bodies change. But we have the right to work if we choose to do so. How about just supporting it, and don’t question it?January 30, 2022 See more

In other Strictly news, Aljaž’s exit comes after professional dancer Oti Mabuse also decided to leave the show after seven years.

In a statement, the BBC said: "Oti has been a truly wonderful part of Strictly for the past seven years. Her energy, creativity and talent have contributed to so many of the show's most memorable moments and she will be hugely missed, not only by viewers, but the entire team.

"She leaves a dazzling legacy behind her, as the only professional dancer to lift the Glitterball Trophy in two consecutive years. We couldn't be prouder of Oti and what she's achieved."

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year. Previous episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.