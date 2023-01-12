Call the Midwife's Laura Main reveals big news about the show's future

Call the Midwife favorite Laura Main has spoken about the future of the long-running BBC drama, and she had some exciting news for fans.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the Shelagh Turner actress told host Kate Garraway that the program would definitely be returning for another season and that filming would commence soon.

She said: "Series 13 is commissioned, it's happening. I'm going to be [filming] that after the [Steel Magnolias] tour. I don't know beyond that."

But despite not knowing if Call the Midwife would go on for further seasons, Laura seemed confident that the story would continue beyond season 14. When asked by Kate if she was "uncertain" about the show's future, she said: "No, I don't think that's the case at all.

"I think we've actually had some big commissions. We got a three [series] commission at one point, which is unbelievably unusual. But I've got to admit, normally we start a series and then we find out."

Laura added: "We always find out pretty early. I don't know, there might be some news soon. Let's just cross our fingers because it feels like there is so much excitement and enthusiasm for the show still."

Helen George returned to Call the Midwife for season 12. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Nicky Johnston)

We don't know a huge amount about season 13 yet, but Laura went on to tell fans that it will be set in 1969, so future seasons would likely explore the 70s, but we'll have to wait for confirmation on that.

Most recently, we saw the Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2022 which kicked off Call the Midwife season 12. The new season is now underway and currently airing on Sunday evenings on BBC One.

There's plenty to look forward to, including a wedding for Trixie Franklin, and we have also seen a new face in Poplar as Rebecca Gethings joined the show as Sister Veronica.

With plenty of episodes of season 12 to look forward to, as well as an upcoming season 13, hopefully, that will tide fans over until we have official word on whether or not the series will progress further. Fingers crossed!

Call the Midwife airs on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, and is available on PBS in the US. A release date for season 13 hasn't been confirmed yet.