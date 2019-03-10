Canceling AT&T TV Now? Here are some great alternatives

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

If you're about to cancel AT&T TV Now , well, you're not alone. The service was bleeding customers for much of 2018 and 2019 before and after DirecTV Now rebranded to the service you see today. More than a quarter-million subscribers left AT&T's live streaming service in the fourth quarter of 2018 — some 267,000, to be exact — as early promotional periods started to run out and increased pricing kicked in .

The question, then, is what service you should switch to if you've decided to ditch AT&T TV Now.

The good news is that you've got options. Lots of them, actually, and at price points that match — if not beat — what AT&T TV Now could offer.

Let's take a look at some of our favorites:

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu is one of those services that definitely has some hidden original gems on its roster — The Handmaid's Tale and The First certainly qualify for that — but it's also proving itself as a decent live TV option.

For $44.99 you'll get access to Hulu's full on-demand catalog, as well as a whole number of live TV channels — you can see the full lineup here — with everything living under one roof. (For $50.99 you can get all that, and remove most of the commercials from the on-demand lineup.)

Hulu has its share of add-on services, too, including HBO, Cinemax and Showtime, plus it has an optional DVR service.

Fubo TV

Fubo TV is a great alternative to AT&T TV Now for a couple of reasons, particularly if you're a sports fan.

First: Signing up for Fubo TV will keep you in the same ballpark, money-wise, as the lower end of the AT&T TV Now plans. The basic Fubo TV plan now costs $59.99 a month and gets you nearly 100 channels. For a few dollars more a month you can tack on a few additional features. There's also a larger plan that costs $84.99 a month and comes with a few other bells and whistles.

In addition, Fubo TV has a number of add-on options, including Showtime, AMC Premiere and FX+. Plus it has an international sports add-on, another with a slew of regional sports (and NFL Red Zone), a Latino plan and — well, just check 'em all out here .

Plus — Fubo TV is just about the only place you'll find live sports in 4K resolution. It's still in beta, and you only get a few games a week, but it's the sort of thing that you'll wonder how you ever lived without once you see it.

Sling TV

Sling TV is still a great option for any streaming service. It's got two base plans — Orange and Blue — each of which runs $30 a month. (Or you can get them both for $45 total.)

After that it's all about add-ons in all kinds of categories. That means the two main plans maybe don't have all the channels as other services, but you're able to piece together a plan that's right for you.

Philo

If you're looking for something that costs a lot less, you need to check out Philo. You'll get 58 channels for just $20 a month. And, well, that's it. No add-ons to suck you in. Plus it's available on pretty much every major platform.

It really is just about the least-expensive option you can find.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is excellent for all kinds of reasons. There's the simple guide. Lots of channels . There's the single plan for $65 a month. There are the optional add-ons like NBA League Pass, Showtime, STARZ, Fox Soccer Plus, EPIX and more.

There's also the ability to share one subscription with up to six family members.

And YouTube TV doesn't mess around with the DVR. Each account has its own unlimited recording.