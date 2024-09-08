Casualty announces its Christmas special with a new 'format-breaking' storyline
Casualty producers are bringing an 'innovative' approach this Christmas
Casualty producers have announced that there's a Christmas special coming after the show’s autumn break.
After last night's episode of Casualty (which aired Saturday 7th September) the BBC medical drama will be off screens for a period of time.
Last year, we had to wait until January for the show to come back on screens, but Casualty bosses have confirmed that there will be a special festive episode marking the return of the BBC show.
Casualty has said that the Christmas special will "celebrate the gift of giving" and that the episode will be told in an "innovative, format-breaking way."
The news was announced with a special trailer released by the BBC at the end of last night's episode. If you missed it, you can view the trailer here.
The BBC medical drama also announced the news on X (formerly Twitter) with the cryptic caption, 'Coming this December'.
Fans were quick to show their excitement at the news, with one writing on the social media platform, 'Can’t wait! Such a brilliant season so far!!'
While another said, 'Looking forward to seeing what happens in Christmas. And what to do on my Saturdays without Casualty on.'
And a third wrote, 'That looks like a Paramedic jacket, please don't make us cry at Christmas!!'
Some fans of the BBC show already have some predictions about what's about to happen next, with another writing, 'I have a feeling the jacket is Teddy’s. The gift that keeps on giving…he had a heart condition which needed surgery. It’s a doctor or nurse who does and he gets their heart.'
Further details will be revealed in due course.
Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.
When it returns to screens, viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer
