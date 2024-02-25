Casualty fans are ALL saying the same thing after Stevie Nash is ARRESTED

Things have come to a head for Casualty's Stevie Nash, who has recently been embroiled in a struggle with violence towards medics in Holby's ED.

In last night's episode of Casualty (which aired Saturday 24th February) Dr Stevie Nash (played by Elinor Lawless) was arrested by resident policeman PC Harry (Rod Hallett), leaving fans of the BBC medical drama up in arms.

Taking to social media to voice their outrage, fans were vocal about the injustice surrounding the arrest, with one writing on X (formerly Twitter), 'That abusing waste of oxygen on #Casualty arrested Stevie. F*****g makes my blood boil this programme.'

While another wrote, 'Tonight’s episode absolutely broke my Stevie loving heart #Casualty @elinor_lawless you are absolutely unstoppable! Those emotions were so real my heart hurts! Really hope we get to see Stevie next week and see Harry get what deserves!'

To which another Casualty fan replied with a new theory, 'Obvious what’s going to happen. Harry will be arrested himself after Charlie comes to his senses and reports him as an abuser. Harry kills Charlie (runs him over? - see season trailer) as revenge.'

And another said, 'Very triggering episode for any domestic abuse victims. Please let Stevie be vindicated.'

Another fan of the BBC show said of the episode, 'Just watched today’s #casualty episode and wow what an episode! Left on a cliffhanger as well! Brilliant acting from @elinor_lawless and @neetmohan!'

We're rooting for you, Stevie! Tune in to next week's instalment of the BBC medical drama to see what's next for Dr Stevie Nash and the rest of the Holby ED.

