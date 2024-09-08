Casualty fans are ALL saying the same thing after the BBC show announces its autumn break
Casualty viewers are going to miss one character in particular
Casualty fans have taken to social media to express how much they will miss the medical drama during the autumn break, with fans eager to follow the storyline of one character in particular.
After last night's episode of Casualty (which aired Saturday 7th September) the BBC medical drama will be off screens for a period of time.
Casualty fans used social media to express their sadness about the show's break. One wrote after last night's show aired, 'No #Casualty for 3/4 months, I’m going to miss seeing Dylan’s lovely face.'
No #Casualty for 3/4 months, I’m going to miss seeing Dylan’s lovely face pic.twitter.com/PBVfKcPXT9September 7, 2024
Meanwhile, another wrote on the social media platform, 'So Casualty won’t be on for the next few months - I’m going to miss the show and I’m especially going to miss Dylan Keogh. See you at Christmas.'
So Casualty won’t be on for the next few months - I’m going to miss the show and I’m especially going to miss Dylan Keogh. See you at Christmas. #casualty pic.twitter.com/x6CbBUkwUKSeptember 7, 2024
While another fan of the medical drama wrote, 'Brilliant series of @BBCCasualty well played by everyone, sorry Dylan belongs to @elinor_lawless Stevie what the nonsense that it's not back till Xmas, if took off Celebrity Pointless and Celebrity Weakest Link, you'd be able to fit it in to the schedule.'
Brilliant series of @BBCCasualty well played by everyone, sorry @KelShirl Dylan belongs to Stevie @elinor_lawless what the nonsense that it's not back till Xmas, if @BBC took off Celebrity Pointless and Celebrity Weakest Link, you'd be able to fit it in to the schedule #Casualty pic.twitter.com/PDAxPMKBgjSeptember 8, 2024
Meanwhile other viewers were less than happy with the news, with another writing, 'This is rubbish casualty is off screens till December.'
This is rubbish casualty is off screens till DecemberSeptember 7, 2024
And another wrote, 'DO NOT post anything else now until then. Pleeeease I wanna be shocked and not knowing what it'll bring.. nothing worse than seeing snippets or spoilers online before it airs. Hoping it comes back with a WOW of an ep.'
DO NOT post anything else now until then. Pleeeease I wanna be shocked and not knowing what it'll bring.. nothing worse than seeing snippets or spoilers online before it airs.Hoping it comes back with a WOW of an ep 😎September 7, 2024
However, there is a silver lining for fans: Last night, it was announced that Casualty will return for a Christmas special with an "innovative" and "format-breaking" storyline.
The exciting news was announced with a special trailer released by the BBC at the end of last night's episode. If you missed it, you can view the trailer here.
Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.
When it returns to screens, viewers can also tune into Casualty at 6 am when the show airs on BBC iPlayer.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.