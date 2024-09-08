Casualty fans are ALL saying the same thing after the BBC show announces its autumn break

Casualty fans have taken to social media to express how much they will miss the medical drama during the autumn break, with fans eager to follow the storyline of one character in particular.

After last night's episode of Casualty (which aired Saturday 7th September) the BBC medical drama will be off screens for a period of time.

Casualty fans used social media to express their sadness about the show's break. One wrote after last night's show aired, 'No #Casualty for 3/4 months, I’m going to miss seeing Dylan’s lovely face.'

Meanwhile, another wrote on the social media platform, 'So Casualty won’t be on for the next few months - I’m going to miss the show and I’m especially going to miss Dylan Keogh. See you at Christmas.'

While another fan of the medical drama wrote, 'Brilliant series of @BBCCasualty well played by everyone, sorry Dylan belongs to @elinor_lawless Stevie what the nonsense that it's not back till Xmas, if took off Celebrity Pointless and Celebrity Weakest Link, you'd be able to fit it in to the schedule.'

Meanwhile other viewers were less than happy with the news, with another writing, 'This is rubbish casualty is off screens till December.'

And another wrote, 'DO NOT post anything else now until then. Pleeeease I wanna be shocked and not knowing what it'll bring.. nothing worse than seeing snippets or spoilers online before it airs. Hoping it comes back with a WOW of an ep.'

However, there is a silver lining for fans: Last night, it was announced that Casualty will return for a Christmas special with an "innovative" and "format-breaking" storyline.

The exciting news was announced with a special trailer released by the BBC at the end of last night's episode. If you missed it, you can view the trailer here.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.

When it returns to screens, viewers can also tune into Casualty at 6 am when the show airs on BBC iPlayer.