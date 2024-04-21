Casualty fans are calling for THIS former star to make a comeback

Casualty fans are calling for a former favourite character to come back onto screens after it was hinted that she might be returning to the medical drama.

Connie Beauchamp, who Amanda Mealing played in the BBC show, was a firm favourite among Casualty fans. And former love interest in the show Jacob, played by Charlie Venn, told What To Watch in a recent interview that the pair potentially could rekindle their relationship,

In regards to whether there could be unfinished business between Jacob and his former lover Connie Beauchamp, he told us, "The flame between Connie and Jacob still burns. They are soulmates and there’s nobody in Jacob's life that moves him as emotionally or touches in the way Connie did.

"It would be amazing to see where the ground lies with them. I’d love for it to happen, I am on standby and game for that!"

Casualty fans are in full agreement, with many taking to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their wishes for the actor to rejoin the cast.

'Connie Beauchamp. A f*****g powerhouse of a woman. Some of us haven’t gotten over the day she left! Bring her and her heels back! And if you could, get her married with Jacob. Pleaseeeeeeee,' wrote one fan on the social media platform.

While another said, 'Can they please get rid of Patrick and bring back Dylan and Max or even Connie!'

To which another fan replied, 'Good idea!'

While another wrote, 'Watching #casualty from Saturday, I don't want Dylan to go!! He's one of the original favourites. Hope he's back soon..(with Connie in tow to get rid of that awful Patrick)'

Tune in next week on Saturday 27th April to find out what's next in store for the residents of Holby ED.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.

Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer.