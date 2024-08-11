Casualty fans are HEARTBROKEN for this character after shock break-up

Casualty fans were left outraged by heartbreaking scenes in last night's episode, which saw Siobhan McKenzie (played by Melanie Hill) devastated after her husband Rich (played by Michael Keogh) told her that he didn't love her anymore.

Last night's instalment of BBC medical drama Casualty (which aired Saturday 10th August) saw Siobhan in turmoil over the marriage breakdown but despite her troubles, she still manages to be there for colleague Cam.

One fan of the medical drama wrote on X (formerly Twitter), 'Aww amazing performance from both Siobhan and Cam,' alongside a tear emoji.

While another simply put, '#Casualty #Rich #Siobhan' with a broken heart emoji.

Meanwhile another wrote of the situation, 'Rich has ended things with Siobhan. A guilty conscience.'

Others commented on the relationship between Siobhan and Cam, and how 'supportive' Siobhan is being.

'I adore how supportive Siobhan is to Cam I hope Jodie and rida forgive him he didnt mean what he said,' wrote another fan on X.

'I love Cam and Siobhan's friendship, gutted she let him down like that but I guess she doesn't want him to see her marriage has fallen apart

Another said, 'Melanie Hill is such a great addition to #Casualty loving the character of Clinical Nurse Manager Siobhan McKenzie.'

While things might be difficult right now, actor Melanie Hill has revealed there may be a light at the end of the tunnel for Siobhan.

"Hopefully [she will be] stronger, but I think she does go down into a massive hole," she told the Radio Times.

"I think, like a lot of people and a lot of marriages, it is going along in an easy life, going to work every morning, you know, giving a kiss on the cheek, and saying, 'I'll see you tonight for me tea' type of thing.

"And I think she hasn't really realised or paid attention to her husband and it's obviously going to bite her in the a**e now, because he's fallen in love with somebody else."

Tune in next week on Saturday 17th August to find out what's next in store for the residents of Holby ED.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.

Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer.