Casualty fans are ALL saying the same thing about this character's return to the BBC show
'Breaks my heart for him' wrote one Casualty viewer after last night's instalment of the medical drama
Casualty viewers were pleased to see Dylan Keogh back on screens in last night's episode of the BBC medical drama, albeit for just a few moments.
In the latest instalment of Casualty (which aired Saturday 20th April 2024) we saw the much-loved character return to the show when colleague Stevie Nash visits him at home.
Viewers were clearly pleased to see him back in action and took to social media to say how much they related to the character.
'Breaks my heart for him I am so glad that #Casualty are showing this because every day someone is getting discriminated for having a disability,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
'Breaks my heart for him I am so glad that #Casualty are showing this because every day someone is getting discriminated for having a disability.'
While another said, 'So good to see Dylan back #Casualty tonight albeit only for a few minutes at the end of episode.'
'So good to see Dylan back #Casualty tonight albeit only for a few minutes at the end of episode.'
And a third wrote, 'Dylan is doubting himself as a doctor bless him.'
'Dylan is doubting himself as a doctor bless him.'
Meanwhile, another said, empathising with the character, 'Poor #Dylan I know what it’s like to be discriminated.'
'Poor #Dylan I know what it's like to be discriminated.'
While another commented, 'Stevie and Dylan. This is what I call proper #Casualty. You can keep everyone else.'
'Stevie and Dylan. This is what I call proper #Casualty. You can keep everyone else.'
And another said, 'They’re doing Dylan’s storyline brilliantly - really showing how people who have an attitude like Patrick’s towards autism/questioning someone’s abilities can have a huge impact on someone who is autistic.'
'They're doing Dylan's storyline brilliantly - really showing how people who have an attitude like Patrick's towards autism/questioning someone's abilities can have a huge impact on someone who is autistic.'
And another wrote, expressing the emotional impact of the scene, 'Dylan is breaking my heart.
'Patrick telling Dylan that he cant do/isn’t good at his job because he’s autistic has put SO much doubt in Dylan’s head about his abilities as a Doctor. He’s really struggling, his confidence in himself & his abilities is rock bottom.'
It's clearly a storyline that's resonating. Tune in next week on Saturday 27th April to find out what's next in store for Dylan and the rest of the residents of Holby ED.
Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.
Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer.
