Casualty fans FUME over 'absurd' new editing style

Casualty viewers were left reeling after last night's episode, which saw a new handheld camera effect, which some viewers called 'absurd'.

Fans of the show slammed the new editing style, as it made it more difficult to focus on the storylines and made them feel 'dizzy'.

'I haven't seen #Casualty for years! They're doing the handheld camera thing now.

'The cameraman zooms in on EVERY shot, like American comedy shows do. How absurd,' wrote one fan after watching the show.

While another said, 'Really hope the camera work tonight is a once off! The zooming is an over kill!'

But another fan retaliated, sticking up for the BBC show's camera style, 'It's not meant to be a cosy interview!'

And another wrote, 'Can the camera keep still?? Swear it doesn’t usually move this lot. It’s making me dizzy'

But it wasn't all criticism from viewers, with some Casualty fans enjoying the change.

'Really enjoying the different style, constantly moving camera, mini crash zooms and snappy editing,' wrote another on Twitter.

But another fan replied to the tweet, 'I hated it. It hurt my eyes.'

While others had a different complaint about the BBC show, with some commenting on the 'recap' section of the show.

'Has anybody ever noticed that at the start of every #Casualty episode the recap shown is never from the previous episode,' wrote another on Twitter.

But others had more praise for the show on a lighthearted matter, enjoying the Grease reference in this week's show.

'I never thought #Casualty would call out the main flaw I have with the musical ‘Grease’,' wrote another fan.

You'll have to tune into Casualty next week to see if this camera style is a regular feature on the show.

