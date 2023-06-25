Casualty fans have a heartwarming prediction for THIS character
Casualty viewers are all in agreement over the future fate of this character
Things have come to a head in Casualty for character Iain Dean, after he discovered his partner Faith Cadogan’s drug addiction secret in the latest episode of the show, Lose Yourself.
Last night's episode of Casualty (which aired at 8.10pm, Saturday, June 14 2023) was filled with drama as things finally came to a head between the two characters.
The paramedic made the grim discovery that Faith has been relying on diazepam, after being sexually assaulted last year.
And viewers have come out in their droves to support Iain after his discovery - with some saying they hope to see more happiness in his future.
'Okay so when is #Casualty giving Iain a child of his own?! IT NEEDS TO HAPPEN,' wrote one fan on Twitter.
While another said, 'Iain deserves better Xx.'
While another said, 'Poor Iain . He did not deserve to find out that way.'
And another wrote, 'Iain slowly knowing something was up, then he finally finds the stashed pills. What a lad.'
While others commented on how hard Iain will find the whole thing, 'This is gonna hit harder for Iain because his mum was (is?) also an addict He spent his childhood (before going in the army), looking after his younger sister because his mum just wasn’t capable. And now his girlfriend is also an addict.'
While another said, 'Iain is the best! He knows something is up.'
What's next for Iain and Faith and can they get through this difficult time? Tune in next week's episode of Casualty to find out more...
Casualty is on (most!) Saturdays on BBC One. The latest episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.
