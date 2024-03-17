Casualty fans react to 'absolute icon' Charlie Fairhead leaves the show

Casualty stars have paid their respects to show veteran Charlie Fairhead (played by Derek Thompson) after his final episode aired last night

In last night's episode of Casualty (which aired on Saturday 16th March) we saw Charlie recover in hospital before riding off in a car with a sign saying 'Just retired' on display.

Cast members took to social media with some emotional messages for the actor. 'The absolute icon that is Charlie Fairhead bows out with his unique style and talent. It was a privilege to be there for his farewell. Forever Fairhead,' wrote Sunetra Sarker, who returned for Charlie's send-off episode.

The actor then added, 'Thank you (as ever) to all the long time fans for the Zoe love - Dr Hanna over and out.'

Fans were quick to respond to the heartfelt post, with one replying, 'Over 20 years of a warm hug for fans derek and charlie are casualty the man his earnt his rest but yes this exit is full of mixed emotions.'

While another said, 'Oh boy, I'm putting off watching this episode. I've been watching Derek on Casualty since 1986, when he was a paramedic on the ambulances with the incredible Cathy Shipton. I've also had the pleasure of working with him on Casualty for many years, playing a doctor. Sad day!'

And another wrote, 'Brilliant episode tonight I had tears of cry’s and tears of joys throughout and I’m so glad that Charlie didn’t die and the relationship between Charlie and Stevie was fantastic and seeing Josh too it was lovely to watch and it won’t be the same without Charlie.'

George Rainsford, who played Ethan Hardy in the medical drama, also paid his respects to the actor, writing, 'Probably my favourite episode during my time at #Casualty was Charlie’s stag do. An absolute riot of a shoot in Barry! Derek was on typically fine form. Congrats and thanks for the memories legend!'

