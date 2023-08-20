Casualty fans think they've spotted a Lioness DOPPLEGANGER among the cast

Casualty fans think they've spotted a lookalike for one of the star players from tonight's Women's World Cup Final, which saw England lose out to Spain 1-0.

One of the big stars of the World Cup Final was goalkeeper Mary Earps, who saved a penalty from Spain during the match.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Casualty fans have taken to social media to comment on the likeness between one of the characters in the BBC show - nurse Stevie Nash.

'Has anybody ever seen Lioness Mary Earps and Stevie Nash from #Casualty in the same room?' wrote one fan on Twitter.

Meanwhile, other Casualty viewers were quick to comment on how much they're enjoying Stevie's character development in the show.

'catching up on #casualty & the way stevie nash has silently usurped jac naylor’s title as queen of holby city hospital is poetic,' wrote another fan on Twitter.

And another wrote, 'faith is genuinely the worst for making stevie feel bad about this, like she is the one that lied about having freaking cancer to cover up her theft! stevie genuinely deserves so much better than all these fools.'

And another said, 'No programme does “continuing drama” quite like #casualty - it’s consistently fab.

'The characters are so believable and I especially love Dylan and Stevie. However, I’m so disappointed in my favourite nurse …Faith, cmon sort yourself out girl!'

While another wrote, 'Stevie is an angel she cares a lot about Faith.'

While another said, 'When you realise your parents are not perfect it's quite disturbing Stevie cracks me up.'

What's next for Stevie and will she discover the truth about Faith soon? Tune in to next week's episode of Casualty to find out more.

Casualty is on (most!) Saturdays on BBC One. The latest episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.

To see which Casualty episodes are coming up, take a look at our TV Guide for listings.