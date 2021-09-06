'Casualty' launches new writing competition for frontline workers

As part of Casualty's 35th anniversary celebrations, the production team has launched a brand new writing competition for frontline medical workers in collaboration with BBC Writersroom!

The first opportunity of its kind for 20 years, the competition will task applicants with writing and submitting part of a Casualty episode. The brief centres on clinical lead Dylan Keogh (William Beck) having a "day from hell" in the Emergency Department.

Anyone with frontline medical experience is encouraged to enter whether they're still working now or have retired from a medical role. Potential entrants shouldn't be put off if they've not turned their hand to scriptwriting before, as no writing experience is required.

At least one lucky writer will be given the opportunity to work with the Casualty team to write a shadow episode for the show.

Submissions are open from today (6 September) and will remain open for six full weeks until Wednesday, 20 October.

Casualty's production team has worked with real nurses, doctors, paramedics, and medical advisors throughout the show's history, to ensure their medical scenarios are always reflected as accurately as possible.

Deborah Sathe, Senior Executive Producer for Casualty and Holby City said: "Casualty and its sister show Holby City have a history of inspiring its audience to have a career in medicine. Now it’s our turn to offer the medical world a chance to work in our world!

"Casualty is opening its doors for new writers who have real-life experience of working on the medical frontline. Medicine and those that know how to handle it are the core of our show. No one knows more than our frontline workers the extraordinary escapades of those that save our lives on a daily basis.

"We are looking for aspiring writers in the medical world to come and have a go at writing an episode for us. Could you be the next voice that helps deliver our next BAFTA?"

Full details on how to enter the competition can be found at: www.bbc.co.uk/writersroom/opportunities/nhsheroes

Terms and conditions are available to read here: www.bbc.co.uk/writersroom/opportunities/nhsheroes/terms-and-conditions