Casualty star Amanda Mealing is making a comeback

Casualty is welcoming Amanda Mealing back to the set as she takes on a new role, but this time she will be behind the camera as she directs an upcoming episode.

Amanda is known for her role as Connie Beauchamp on both BBC's Holby City and Casualty, but she stepped down from the character in April 2021, when it was announced she is taking a break.

After first appearing in season six of Holby City, she quickly became a fan favourite when her character got off to a controversial start after she ended her first day on the job by having a fling with new colleague, Ric Griffin!

Following her recent departure from the series, fans will be happy to know Amanda Mealing is back in a different capacity, as she has directed an episode that airs on Saturday, May 21 so fans don't have long to wait to see her work.

Confirming the news via Twitter, the official Casualty page wrote: "The Queen of Casualty is back. Amanda Mealing returned to Holby ED to direct this week’s episode… and what an episode it is! #Casualty Saturday 8:50pm on @BBCOne"

The Queen of Casualty is back 👑Amanda Mealing returned to Holby ED to direct this week's episode… and what an episode it is! 🔥 #Casualty Saturday 8:50pm on @BBCOne 📺 pic.twitter.com/YUNGmQFSZyMay 16, 2022 See more

We do know that Amanda's episode in question will primarily focus on Iain (Mike Stevenson), who gets himself into danger as his quest to find Elvira reaches a huge turning point.

It's bittersweet news as although Amanda is involved in the BBC soap again, Connie won't be on our screens just yet. However, the door is open for her return, with the senior head of content production Deborah Sathe thanking her for all her work.

At the time, Deborah said: "Connie has led the ED, her team, and our Casualty audience through COVID. The quest to restore Casualty to our screens was not an easy one, and we owe a huge debt to Amanda and the whole team for delivering some of the most extraordinary episodes Casualty has ever broadcast."

Deborah added that Connie may not have gone for good, saying: "We look forward to welcoming Connie back onto our screens in due course."

Despite Casualty saying goodbye to Amanda for now, she's still involved in BBC drama as she revealed she’s started directing episodes of Waterloo Road, which returns for a new series soon, so fans will get to tune into even more of her work.

