Casualty star Kirsty Mitchell posts a heartwarming message ahead of the show's return tomorrow
Casualty star Kirsty Mitchell has opened up on social media
It's Casualty's return eve! And fans can't wait to see what's happening at Holby ahead over the festive season. Viewers of the hit BBC medical drama have been eagerly awaiting its return since the break was announced this autumn — and there's not much longer to go!
The return date of Casualty has been announced for tomorrow, December 30th. In the lead up, one of show's biggest stars has shared a heartwarming message with fans, reflecting on her time on the show.
Kirsty Mitchell re-shared a post from the BBC's official X (formerly Twitter) account celebrating Kirsty's character Faith's four-year annivesary at the ED.
Alongside the re-post, she wrote,' Time really does fly! Feeling incredibly grateful as I celebrate 4 years on #Casualty as Faith.
'Huge thanks to the phenomenal cast, dedicated crew, producers and most of all the wonderful fans who've made this journey so special. Here's to more moments of drama, growth, and connection ahead!'
Time really does fly! Feeling incredibly grateful as I celebrate 4 years on #Casualty as Faith. 🏥💚 Huge thanks to the phenomenal cast, dedicated crew, producers and most of all the wonderful fans who've made this journey so special. Here's to more moments of drama, growth, and… https://t.co/pseR1iEAPuDecember 28, 2023
Fans were quick to congratulate Kirsty on her time on the show, with many saying how much they've enjoyed seeing her character grow.
One fan wrote, 'Whoop-whoop! Congratulations to you my love. Hope all is well. Have a wonderful NYE celebration. Hope to see more of you in 2024.'
While another said, 'Congratulations Kirsty ! I love Casualty, it’s the only programme I religiously record and watch. Can’t wait for it to be back tomorrow night. Hopefully more Faith and Iain to come too!'
And another said, '4 years! No way! We’ve seen Faith at the highest of highs (pun definitely not intended!) to the lowest of lows…and I’m so very much looking forward to seeing how her journey continues, as you act your socks off week after week! Awesome job by every single person involved!'
It's safe to say there's a lot of excitement mounting before Casualty returns tomorrow, with another fan saying how they're 'so excited' to see the show return.
Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.
Tune in tomorrow to catch the next instalment of Casualty on BBC One at 9.15 pm. Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on BBC iPlayer — starting on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
