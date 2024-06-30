Casualty star Melanie Hill reveals whether she'll stay on the BBC show
Former Coronation Street star Melanie Hill plays Siobhan McKenzie in the BBC medical drama Casualty
Casualty star Melanie Hill has opened up about her future on the BBC medical drama.
The actor, who has previously starred in Coronation Street and Waterloo Road, is currently playing Siobhan McKenzie in Casualty, which has been off-air for the second week running due to scheduling clashes.
Despite rumours swirling that the actor could leave the show, Melanie has made clear she's settled within the cast of the BBC medical drama and shows no signs of leaving any time soon.
"I’m happy to be part of a team again,” she told The Mirror. “I like seeing everyone every morning and the comfort of knowing I’ve got regular work.
"When I was younger, I enjoyed the feeling of ‘what’s next?’ and meeting new people, but as I’ve got older, I prefer the familiarity. I did Waterloo Road for four years and then Corrie was seven years and hopefully Casualty will be for the next seven.
"I just take each day as it comes but I can’t see any reason to leave. I really enjoy it and feel very grateful."
She also revealed that there are no plans to retire any time soon, explaining, "As long as my brain keeps going, I'm quite happy to carry on working. I love it and I love the routine. I get a bit lost at Christmas when you've got time off. I prefer to have structure."
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Casualty fans have had a mixed response to Melanie's character, Siobhan.
'I'm loving the tension between Stevie and Siobhan. @Elinor_Lawless and @MelanieJHil have great chemistry,' wrote one fan on X, formerly Twitter.
I'm loving the tension between Stevie and Siobhan.@Elinor_Lawless and @MelanieJHil have great chemistry.#Casualty https://t.co/KuRfblZhIzJune 22, 2024
While another said, 'All I’m going to say is protect Stevie and Siobhan at all costs.'
all I’m going to say is protect Stevie and Siobhan at all costs #CasualtyJune 22, 2024
Meanwhile, another wrote, 'Siobhan being clinical lead doesn’t make sense ??! #Casualty it’s supposed to be a doctor not a nurse manager?!'
Siobhan being clinical lead doesn’t make sense ??! #Casualty it’s supposed to be a doctor not a nurse manager?!June 15, 2024
Tune in next week on Saturday 6th July to find out what's next in store for the residents of Holby ED.
Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.
Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.