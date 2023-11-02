Casualty star thrills fans with EXCITING update on show's return
Casualty fans are missing their Saturday night dose of drama.
There is exciting news for Casualty fans, because star Charles Venn, who plays Jacob Masters in the show, has confirmed that filming is well underway and the medical drama will be returning to our screens soon.
As loyal viewers of the show will know Casualty is off-air at the moment, having taken a temporary but very much planned break.
There was recently panic about the show's future after Doctors was axed by the BBC after 23 years on our screens, however, a Casualty insider confirmed to What To Watch that not only is the show safe, but it is also coming back in a matter of weeks.
And now we have further confirmation that the show's return is imminent after Charles told fans that we will soon see Jacob and his Casualty colleagues back on our screens.
Charles shared a post with his social media followers showing him filming on the Casualty set alongside his co-stars Di Botcher (Jan Jenning) and Milo Clarke (Teddy Gowan), all looking happy, if a little windswept!
Had too much fun today with this mob😂🤗❤️@Dibot1 @Miloclarke1 @BBCCasualty pic.twitter.com/8Sc8ktKs0cNovember 1, 2023
Fans were thrilled to see Charles filming their favourite show, with everyone asking the actor when Casualty would be back on our screens.
Charles reassured fans that the wait was neatly over...
Very soon Sarah🤲🏾❤️ https://t.co/r7VMfR9bC6November 2, 2023
Bless you Patricia, we’ll be back soon🤗❤️ https://t.co/xbJa0iInmTNovember 2, 2023
Soon❤️ https://t.co/ZNZU10wPRcNovember 2, 2023
When it eventually returns, one thing's for sure is that Holby will be a very different place, with many characters' careers and lives hanging in balance.
Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) is under investigation after her nephew Teddy reported her for travelling to Switzerland to accompany her ex-husband Gethin West (Robert Pugh) in his assisted suicide decision.
Sah Brockner (Arin Smethurst) also handed in their resignation while Jan was away — where does that leave their friendship?
Meanwhile, Donna Jackson (Jaye Jacobs) was sentenced to 12 months in prison, half in prison and half on licence, for falling asleep at the wheel and causing a car accident that fatally injured Ashley Morgan's (Connor Curren) mum.
Now, her children Mia Barron (Jada Wallace-Mitchell) and Amber Baptiste are left to fend for themselves. How will they get on without their mum's support?
Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.
