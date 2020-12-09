CBS All Access rolls out new family-friendly features

CBS All Access — home to the bulk of the ViacomCBS catalog, new exclusives like Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight, The Stand and The Twilight Zone, as well as the UEFA Champions League in the United States — has just rolled out a new suite of features for families. It also has added even more kid-friendly programming from the likes of Nickelodeon and Nick Jr.

First up is the addition of user profiles. You can have to up six per account, and there are parental controls that can limit what younger kids can watch. (It'll use the service's existing parental PIN for that part.)

CBS All Access also has added more than 800 episodes of children's programming, and it's all available without commercials. That brings more than 1,000 episodes content for kids, including Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, new Danger Mouse and versions of Lassie, George of the Jungle, and Mr. Magoo, Paw Patrol, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Blue's Clues and more.

“We are thrilled to bring even more popular kids hits from Nick Jr. and Nickelodeon to the service, in advance of our upcoming rebrand as Paramount+,” Rob Gelick, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Streaming Services and Chief Product Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming, said in a press release. “We’ve already seen incredible growth in viewership since we began expanding our offering of children’s programming on the service. With today’s new product enhancements, like ‘Kids Mode’ and multiple profiles, we can create customized experiences for each member of the household, while giving our subscribers even more opportunities to discover and watch family programming together, and allowing parents additional peace of mind with the ability to further customize what programming is available to their kids.”

CBS All Access — which in 2021 will become Paramount+ — is available on most every major streaming platform in the United States. It costs $5.99 a month if you don't mind advertising on most of the content. And if you want to get rid of most ads, it'll run just $10.99 a month.