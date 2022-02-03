'Celebrity Big Brother' fans fuming as live feed gets cut off

Celebrity Big Brother US returned to CBS last night for season 3, but fans aren't happy after being told they will have to wait two days for the live feed to return after it was unexpectedly switched off.

The new season of Celebrity Big Brother saw the Big Brother house opening its doors to a new batch of famous faces for the first time since 2019, giving fans the chance to watch a group of celebrities living together with cameras recording them 24 hours a day and competing to send each other home.

The first installment of the show saw model and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey arrive in the house, along with Diff'rent Strokes actor Todd Bridges, musician Todrick Hall, former SNL cast member Chris Kattan, original NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick, Carson Nation host Carson Kressley, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu, former UFC champion Miesha Tate and NBA champion Lamar Odom.

It didn't take long for the action to kick off in the house when a Head Of Household competition was announced and everyone seemed keen to be the first person to send another houseguest home.

The new celebrities get to know each other. (Image credit: CBS)

In the end, UFC fighter Miesha Tate got the privilege of the season’s first HOH, and many fans switches over to the live feeds to find out which fellow celebrity she would be choosing to send home already.

However, instead of getting their next fix of reality TV, fans were bitterly disappointed to find an error message in place of the live feed, telling fans that they were going to have to wait until Friday to watch the housemates live...

We can’t wait for you to see all the real-time action inside the BIG BROTHER House! The Live Feeds are delayed. Please check back Friday for an update. In the meantime, relive all the drama from the season premiere on Paramount+February 3, 2022 See more

But fans weren't happy with the two-day delay and took to Twitter to share their frustrations...

@paramountplus Can you give your subscribers a refund at least partial for your DELAY of the live feed content?? #CBBUS3February 3, 2022 See more

Someone really decided to tell us there will be a live feed update on Friday just minutes before they were due to go live? We have already missed an entire week of gameplay as it is. #CBBUS3 #BBCelebFebruary 3, 2022 See more

Nice of Paramount Plus/Grodner/whoever to harvest a bunch of live feed subscriptions with the premiere and then tell us we aren't getting feeds🤡 #CBBUS3 #BBCeleb https://t.co/PeNH7P7E7PFebruary 3, 2022 See more

Big Brother fans are used to live feeds dropping out at a moment's notice, but the holding card that they were met with last night was definitely unusual. By the time the feed is reinstalled for the new season, potentially on Friday, there will have been plenty of drama missed... and some fans have even demanded a refund on their subscription.

When it comes to what caused the live feed to switch off, it is yet to be confirmed by Paramount Plus, however one theory is it could be down to a technical issue.

The technical trouble does seem slightly unlikely though, given then that seems the delay isn't temporary but in fact a two-day problem. If it was a short-term interruption, it's more likely the holding card would have let fans know that the channel was experiencing technical issues and would be back on air ASAP.

In the past, Big Brother fans have seen live feeds cut when there is some sort of drama happening in the house. It could be that something big has happened behind the closed doors, or someone may have been taken ill, or perhaps even someone has asked to leave the competition. However, again this seems unlikely to warrant a 48-hour delay.

We will have to wait until Friday before we can tune into the live feed and hopefully find out more.

Celebrity Big Brother has a new episode on CBS on Thursday, Feb 3 at 9 p.m. ET.