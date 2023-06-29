Celebrity Gogglebox announces three new stars joining the line-up

Celebrity Gogglebox 2023 has added three new celebrities to the line-up as they take their seats on the sofa from tomorrow night at 9pm (Friday, June 30).

Celebrity Gogglebox recently returned with its fifth season as more famous faces became armchair critics critiquing the week's TV, including Jane McDonald, Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, Chris Packham and more.

Now, it has since been announced that Strictly Come Dancing stars Richie Anderson and Ellie Simmonds will be swapping the ballroom for the living room as they join the Celebrity Gogglebox line-up tomorrow night.

The official Gogglebox Twitter page shared: "Waltzing their way to #CelebrityGogglebox from the #Strictly Ballroom, give a warm welcome to @EllieSimmonds1 and @richie_anderson ! Catch them tomorrow at 9pm, @Channel4."

Waltzing their way to #CelebrityGogglebox from the #Strictly Ballroom, give a warm welcome to @EllieSimmonds1 and @richie_anderson! ✨Catch them tomorrow at 9pm, @Channel4

Also joining Richie and Ellie is Countdown star Susie Dent who will be appearing alongside her friend Gyles Brandreth.

Sharing the news, Gogglebox announced: "Joining @GylesB1 this week is his podcast friend and Dictionary Corner superstar, the one and only @susie_dent Friday, 9pm @Channel4."

Joining @GylesB1 this week is his podcast friend and Dictionary Corner superstar, the one and only @susie_dent 🤩📚Friday, 9pm @Channel4

The celebrities are just a few of the new arrivals as Celebrity Gogglebox welcomed a number of additions to the couch this year, including Davina McCall and her partner Michael Douglas, comedian Katherine Ryan and her husband Bobby Koostra, TV presenter and singer Jane McDonald, Springwatch host Chris Packham and his step-daughter Megan McCubbin, singer Tom Grennan and his dad Martin, and The Royle Family stars Sue Johnston and Ricky Tomlinson.

Actor Stephen Mangan and his sister Anita were also some new faces who joined the Gogglebox family, as well as models Leomie Anderson and Munroe Bergdorf.

Other new celebrities include political journalist Alastair Campbell and his comedian daughter Grace Campbell, singing sensations Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert, and MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace with radio host Greg James.

Time for a Greg Check 📝@gregjames ✅@GreggAWallace ✅#Gregglebox 👏Catch them on #CelebrityGogglebox, tomorrow at 9pm on @Channel4

Last week, Ricky Tomlinson, Sue Johnston, Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, Denise van Outen, Melanie C and Shaun Ryder all offered their thoughts about The Greatest Auction, Our Planet, Countdown, M3GAN, Siren: Survive the Island, Gino's Italian masterclass on This Morning, and Trooping the Colour on the News.

Celebrity Gogglebox continues Friday, June 30 at 9pm on Channel 4.