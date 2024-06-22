Celebrity Gogglebox fans hit out at Ryland Clarke for THIS comment

Celebrity Gogglebox fans have taken to social media to tell off Rylan Clarke after he pointed out her mispronunciation of a common word.

The TV presenter and his mum first appeared on the Channel 4 show in 2019 and are one of the most popular double acts.

On last night's episode of Celebrity Gogglebox (which aired Friday 21st June), the duo got into an argument when Linda said she needed some medication for some hayfever and Rylan corrected how she said 'antihistamine', making her repeat it until she got it right.

"I'm not stupid, so stop trying to make it sound like I am!" said Linda. To which Ryan replied, "I'm not, I'm just trying to set you right. Antihistamine."

Viewers were quick to comment on the exchange, with one writing on X (formerly Twitter), 'Anyone else wish Rylan would stop humiliating his mum, mine would slap me if i kept doing it lol.'

While another replied, 'I agree. It’s getting a bit excessive and it doesn’t feel like it’s nice for her.'

And another wrote, 'Rylan never stops humiliating his poor mother. Why does she put up with it?'

But many fans saw the funny side, with Gogglebox viewers singing Ryland's mum's Linda praises after her appearance on the show.

'Love the relationship between Rylan and he’s mum. So nice to see Linda looking so well,' wrote another viewer of the Channel 4 show.

To which another fan replied, 'Anti-rist-amine' alongside three laughing faces, referring to the conversation between mother and son.

The duo are back on screens after his mum took some time out to recover from a fall, much to the delight of viewers. Gogglebox fans have previously commented on how much they enjoy watching the pair, with some even calling for them to have their own show.

'Lovely to see Ryland and mum back on Gogglebox, they should have their own show,' wrote another Gogglebox viewer in a post last year when they appeared on the Channel 4 show.

Celebrity Gogglebox continues next Friday 28th June on Channel 4.