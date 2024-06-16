Celebrity Gogglebox fans praise this double act and say they 'need their own show'

Celebrity Gogglebox fans have a firm favourite when it comes to this season's line-up.

In the latest instalment of Celebrity Gogglebox (which aired Friday 14th June) Shaun and Bez, who are best known for being part of the rock bands Happy Mondays and Black Grape, stole the show, with viewers calling for them to have their own show.

'Hands down, Shaun and Bez absolutely boss Celebrity Gogglebox and they need their own show!!' wrote one fan.

While another said, 'I could just watch Bez and Shaun Ryder all day on #celebrityGogglebox all the others are just bit parts to the main attraction.

'Different class.'

While another wrote, 'Whichever channel gives Bez and Shaun their own show is on to a winner.'

While another replied with an amusing quip, 'Would have to be C4 cause the beep machine would wear out.'

To which the social media user replied, 'So very true. I bet Bez is banned from BBC1 for cheating on Bargain Hunt.'

While another fan of the Celebrity Gogglebox duo wrote, 'Shaun and bez are hilarious ..can they not have their own show!!!'

While Bez himself shared a message on the day, promoting his upcoming show at GuilFest.

The festival promoted on X (formerly Twitter), 'A message from Bez for you all. See him live at GuilFest on 30th June (Shaun Ryder 29th June!). Tickets http://guilfest.co.uk #bez #ShaunRyder #gogglebox #festival.'

Shaun Ryder also shared a throwback picture of the double act back when they were in their retrospective bands, alongside the caption, '#FBF Shaun & Bez. WATCH THEM TONIGHT!!! See Shaun and Bez on the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox on channel 4 at 9 pm.'

Elsewhere in the show, comedians Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aléshé gave a shoutout to EastEnders legend Ross Kemp during the episode.

"Man like Ross Kemp," said Babatunde while Ross was on screen. "Come on!" agreed Mo.

"Original gangster, bruv," Babatunde concluded.

Celebrity Gogglebox continues next Friday 22nd June on Channel 4.