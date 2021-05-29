Chelsea vs. Manchester City live stream: Watch the Champions League final from anywhere

This is it, folks. The Champions League final. Where we get to see two of Europe's best club teams from different leagues, who don't get to play each other very often, battle for all the glory of ...

<Checks notes> Scratch that. Today's Champions League final pits two Premier League teams against each other who faced off just three weeks ago. No matter. When Chelsea plays Manchester City today, it'll be two old friends going at it. Two strong competitors — one of whom won the Premier League title this year. (That'd be Man City.) And the other who won their last matchup. (That'd be Chelsea.)

And for us Yanks in the audience, it's yet another chance to (hopefully) see American Christian Pulisic on the pitch for Chelsea.

Here's everything you need to know about watching today's game:

How to watch the Champions League final in the United States

If you're in the United States, you've got a couple of options to watch the Champions League final between Man City and Chelsea.

If you prefer linear TV, the game will be broadcast at 3 p.m. Eastern on CBS. That means it'll be available on most streaming services, all cable services, and for free over the air with an antenna.

The match also will be available on Paramount+ (the streaming service owned by ViacomCBS), which has been home to all Champions League matches.

Paramount+ has grown into a strong option for live sports. In addition to European football, you'll be able to watch regional NFL games come the fall.

The Paramount+ price is $5.99 a month or $59.99 if you don't mind advertising in the on-demand content, or $9.99 or $99.99 a year if you want to get rid of most advertising. (In June, the $5.99 option will drop to $4.99 a month, but lose access to a live stream of your local CBS affiliate.) Also new is how Paramount+ works with a cable or satellite subscription.

How to watch Man City vs. Chelsea Champions League final free in the UK

If you're in the UK, subscription channel BT Sport will have the Champions League final between Man City and Chelsea, just like it's had every other match this year.

And just like previous years, BT Sport will let anyone in the UK watch the Champions League final for free via the BT Sport website, the BT Sport YouTube Channel, and the app.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. local time.

How to watch the Champions League final from outside your home country

If you've found yourself outside the UK for today's game but still want to watch the Champions League final for free, you've got options. Namely in the form of a good VPN.

A virtual private network takes all your network traffic and tunnels it through a specific server in a specific country. So if you're not at home in the UK, you can still run all your network traffic through the UK, and take advantage of that BT Sport deal.

The only catch here is that you need to use a reputable VPN provider. And for that, we've long been fans of Express VPN, which is widely regarded as one of the best options in the world.