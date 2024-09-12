Colin Jost & Michael Che live comedy special streaming on Peacock tonight, September 12

Saturday Night Live is still two weeks away, but SNL cast members Colin Jost & Michael Che are looking to make viewers laugh with a new live comedy special streaming exclusively on Peacock on Thursday, September 12, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

Colin Jost & Michael Che Present: New York After Dark is the first live comedy event that Peacock is streaming. SNL's Weekend Update anchors are emceeing the event from The Bell House in Brooklyn, N.Y., and will feature appearances by both established and up-and-coming comics in New York for "drop-ins only." That appears to mean the lineup is not known (or at least not being shared) ahead of time.

According to info from Peacock, the special is scheduled to go for an hour, and at this time, there is no indication that this is going to be a recurring series. So until further notice, tonight may be the one and only edition of Colin Jost & Michael Che Present: New York After Dark.

In order to watch Colin Jost & Michael Che Present: New York After Dark you must have a Peacock subscription. There are two options available to new subscribers, Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus, and it doesn't matter which one you choose, you'll be able to watch this comedy special on both. The few differences between the two options, aside from the price, are that Peacock Premium features ads while Peacock Premium Plus is ad-free and Peacock Premium Plus allows you to watch your local NBC station live through the platform. With Peacock Premium you have to wait to watch new NBC content on-demand the next day.

While this is Peacock's first foray into the live comedy special, it is not a new concept for streamers. Netflix has hosted multiple live comedy specials in the last few years, including a Chris Rock stand-up special and events from the Netflix Is a Joke Comedy Festival, like John Mulaney's Everybody's in LA and The Roast of Tom Brady.

Jost and Che are once again going to be a part of the SNL cast, with Saturday Night Live season 50 premiering on September 28. In addition to airing on NBC, the late-night sketch show does stream live on Peacock, but is also available on-demand the next day.

Check out the trailer for Colin Jost & Michael Che Present: New York After Dark right here:

