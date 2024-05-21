Coronation Street adds extra episodes next week as Lauren's 'killer' is unmasked in shock twist

Coronation Street will air dramatic episodes all week as they reveal what happened to Lauren Bolton.

There's a huge week of drama on the cobbles as Roy Cropper's (David Neilson) prison ordeal comes to a climax and predator Nathan Curtis (Chris Harper) is on the police's radar as we discover what really happened on the fateful night that teenager Lauren disappeared.

In an intense trailer for Coronation Street, we see the suspense building throughout the week as the soap airs across five nights with the first four episodes reliving the same day but through different characters’ eyes.

Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brien) is determined to get rid of daughter Bethany's (Lucy Fallon) evil ex-abuser Nathan who has been taunting her with his presence. With Bethany threatening to leave Weatherfield, Sarah will do whatever it takes to prove that Nathan is behind Lauren’s disappearance.

Carla Barlow (Alison King) and nephew Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) are under pressure, accused of perverting the course of justice as they desperately try to clear Roy’s name.

DS Swain (Vicky Myers) also has her eyes on Nathan. With the evidence stacking up against him, are the police about to catch their man or is there still more to this mystery?

As Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) continues to try and prove Roy's innocence, far right activist Griff (Michael Condron) is back in Weatherfield prison where Roy is on remand awaiting trial for Lauren’s murder.

Hellbent on revenge, Griff takes matters into his own hands to try and force a confession out of Roy. Believing him to be Lauren’s killer, Griff is on the warpath and Roy soon realises he is in grave danger.

But as Roy’s life hangs in the balance, a crucial piece of evidence that could clear the innocent café owner’s name will come to light in a shocking revelation.

The week ends as a new day begins in Friday’s episode and the mystery of Lauren’s fate continues to be exposed.

Executive Producer Iain MacLeod said: “This week is so gripping and unlike anything Coronation Street has done before, in terms of the story-telling. It’s modern, really exciting and has some of our favourite characters right in the middle of the drama.

"The murder mystery around Lauren has had us all on the edge of our seats and the race against time across this week to solve it before Roy gets seriously hurt is so engrossing and cleverly plotted.

"It is also the launchpad for a massive new chapter in that narrative - so you really won’t want to miss it, if you want to carry on trying to piece together this thrilling puzzle!”

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV1 — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.

Next week will see a change in the schedule and Coronation Street will air every week night from Monday, May 27 to Friday, May 31 at 7.30pm on ITV1.