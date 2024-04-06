Coronation Street announces RETURN of unexpected character to help find missing Lauren

Coronation Street has confirmed the return of Nicky Wheatley (Kimberly Hart Simpson) after four years as Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) asks her for help regarding the disappearance of teen Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton).

After Lauren vanished without a trace, Roy Cropper (David Neilson) became DS Swain's (Vicky Myers) number one suspect for her murder, but Daniel knows he’s also still under suspicion.

Desperate to clear his name, he enlists the help of his old friend Nicky, who previously worked as an escort when she first met Daniel who turned to her for emotional support after losing his wife Sinead Tinker (Katie McGlynn) to cancer. In order to cope with his grief, Daniel paid Nicky to pretend to be Sinead by wearing her clothes and cuddling in bed.

Nicky is now an outreach worker in the community and Daniel believes she may be able to help find information about Lauren’s disappearance from the girls she supports on the streets.

Daniel Osbourne reunites with Nicky Wheatley. (Image credit: ITV)

Nicky is eager to try and help Daniel, but the girls she works with are scared and vulnerable following the news of Lauren’s murder.

Can Nicky encourage them to open up and get some much-needed answers on who may be behind Lauren's attack?

Nicky is happy to help Daniel in finding missing teen Lauren. (Image credit: ITV)

Kimberly is set to reprise the role for a guest stint, as she revealed: “It’s been four years since we first met Nicky and it is once again a pleasure to be back on the cobbles. Stories surrounding women within the sex industry have often been forgotten, shamed or unspoken. But not at Coronation Street, they respectfully explore the world these women live in, the impact it has on the community and at some points dangers attached to the work.

"The story of Lauren Bolton has allowed the safety of other characters to come forward such as Cassie but unfortunately led to the devastating effects of conspiracy theories by other folk. Nicky has fought against all stereotypes and I am looking forward to the audience finding out who and where she is today.”

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.