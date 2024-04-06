Coronation Street announces RETURN of unexpected character to help find missing Lauren
A familiar face will return to Coronation Street to help get answers surrounding Lauren Bolton's disappearance.
Coronation Street has confirmed the return of Nicky Wheatley (Kimberly Hart Simpson) after four years as Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) asks her for help regarding the disappearance of teen Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton).
After Lauren vanished without a trace, Roy Cropper (David Neilson) became DS Swain's (Vicky Myers) number one suspect for her murder, but Daniel knows he’s also still under suspicion.
Desperate to clear his name, he enlists the help of his old friend Nicky, who previously worked as an escort when she first met Daniel who turned to her for emotional support after losing his wife Sinead Tinker (Katie McGlynn) to cancer. In order to cope with his grief, Daniel paid Nicky to pretend to be Sinead by wearing her clothes and cuddling in bed.
Nicky is now an outreach worker in the community and Daniel believes she may be able to help find information about Lauren’s disappearance from the girls she supports on the streets.
Nicky is eager to try and help Daniel, but the girls she works with are scared and vulnerable following the news of Lauren’s murder.
Can Nicky encourage them to open up and get some much-needed answers on who may be behind Lauren's attack?
Kimberly is set to reprise the role for a guest stint, as she revealed: “It’s been four years since we first met Nicky and it is once again a pleasure to be back on the cobbles. Stories surrounding women within the sex industry have often been forgotten, shamed or unspoken. But not at Coronation Street, they respectfully explore the world these women live in, the impact it has on the community and at some points dangers attached to the work.
"The story of Lauren Bolton has allowed the safety of other characters to come forward such as Cassie but unfortunately led to the devastating effects of conspiracy theories by other folk. Nicky has fought against all stereotypes and I am looking forward to the audience finding out who and where she is today.”
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides, recaps and features for must-watch shows and delivers all the latest soap news and reactions. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.