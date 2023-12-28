Coronation Street fans are ALL saying the SAME thing about the new character in Weatherfield

It's been a turbulent time for Coronation Street's Carla, who waved goodbye to Peter Barlow in heartbreaking scenes on Boxing Day.

But it looks like there are going to be some new challenges to face on the Coronation Street cobbles.

A new character has been introduced to Weatherfield — Carla's long-lost nephew Bobby. But it's safe to say that Corrie viewers haven't quite taken to the newbie on the street, with many finishing him rather... 'annoying'.

'I don’t like it when they bring these new characters on the street he’s not funny Carla’s nephew he’s iterating,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

I don’t like it when they bring these new characters on the street he’s not funny Carla’s nephew he’s iterating #CorrieDecember 27, 2023 See more

While another said, '#Corrie is dire and they give us another annoying character as if Carla needs a cheeky so and so right now.'

Having said that, other fans did defend the performance, with another writing, 'I thought it was a fab scene & a cheeky comedian is just what Carla needs. Jack Carroll is very funny with his dry one liners.'

But many others were also in agreement with the social post, with another replying, 'It's all wrong at the moment. Too many bad actors (take your pick) too many repeated storylines (not another bloody bullying plot) and baddies tediously becoming goodies (Paul, Bernie). Same old same old.'

While another simply said, 'I've completely given up.'

While some other Corrie fans had a few choice words for Carla, with another writing, 'This Bobby is really what Carla needs. Or deserves. Far too full of herself.'

This Bobby is really what Carla needs. Or deserves. Far too full of herself #CorrieDecember 27, 2023 See more

Will these two learn to get along? Watch this space! Tune in to tomorrow's episode of Coronation Street on Friday 29th December to see what's next for the residents of Weatherfield.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.

This week, Coronation Street will be airing every night (except Thursday and Saturday) on ITV — you can view our full soap Christmas schedule here.

You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.