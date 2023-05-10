Coronation Street fans are FURIOUS with this character: 'Driving me nuts'
Coronation Street fans aren't happy with Sarah Barlow after Monday night's shocking antics.
Coronation Street fans were left in shock after Monday night's episode saw things hotting up between Sarah Barlow and Damon Hay.
The controversial Coronation Street episode (aired Monday, May 9, 2023) saw Sarah in Damon's arms again after she overhears Dee-Dee and Beth gossiping about Damon's black eye and calls in on him at the Bistro, finding him alone.
Seeing the pair make their way to the office, Corrie fans watched in disbelief, taking to Twitter to express their disapproval over Sarah's cheating antics — with some stern words for the character.
One irritated fan wrote on Twitter, "Sarah is driving me nuts! She’s got no conscience whatsoever, she only starts feeling guilty when she thinks she’s going to be caught.
"You can tell she genuinely likes Damon. She’s looking like a damn clown."
While another said, "Sarah is like a rabbit on heat. Totally forgets her son and husband."
While another wrote, "Cannot wait for Adam to get revenge on Damon & that twit Sarah, he is too good for her, imagine cheating on him, only good thing is this is the beginning of the end of their marriage!"
While another angrily wrote, "It'll be Sarah's turn to break Twitter like Chas in Emmerdale did, and become Britain's most loathed character in soap."
Others were uncomfortable to see Sarah in such a racy role, with one writing, "The sudden sexualisation of Sarah in #corrie is making me so uncomfortable since when is she this irresistible sex symbol wearing leather all of a sudden."
While others predicted Sarah's grim future, with another writing, "I give it a month before Sarah is pregnant and doesn't know who the daddy is."
Will Sarah and Damon's affair come to a bad end? Tune in on Wednesday to find out more.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.