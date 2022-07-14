Coronation Street fans are not happy about Tim's racy storyline: 'Just stop it!'

Coronation Street fans are less than impressed with the storyline this week surrounding Tim and Sally Metcalfe.

The couple have been struggling in the bedroom for quite some time and have now enlisted a sex therapist to try and help them find a way forward.

In Coronation Street earlier in the week, the pair looked like they were making waves with a steamy session in the hot tub, but the romance soon fizzled out.

Tim decides to, ahem, take matters into his own hands and appears to look up some adult content on the computer. Addressing a picture of himself and Sally, he says, "I'm doing this for you love."

Later, Tim appears uplifted when he sees Sally again, treating her to a romantic dinner at home, much to Sally's delight. "Well you do look like you've got a spring in your step," she says to him.

To which Tim then replies, "Let's put it this way I don't think it will be long before we're putting that mattress to the test."

It's safe to say that fans were not impressed at all with Tim's antics, taking to Twitter to voice their disgust.

"Can #Corrie just stop it with Sally & Tim’s sex life," wrote one fan, while another said, "Honestly, what has happened to this show?"

Others saw the lighter side, with one joking, "Don't let Tim fool you. He's into the kinky stuff, especially now that he's found Tyrone's Only Fans."

It's not the first time Coronation Street fans have expressed their distaste at being subjected to racy storylines. Viewers also took to Twitter to complain about Fiz and Tyrone's smutty exchange earlier this week.

The scene in question happened after Fiz and Tyrone spent the night together after Fiz admitted her true feelings, but they were soon interrupted by Phill who wanted to win Fiz back.

Tyrone fled the scene, but when he reappeared later, it was clear the pair were about to finish where they left off. When Fiz questioned whether they should get back to it, Tyrone replied, "Of course, we can. I'm only talking about a quickie." To which Fiz then replied, "Is there any other kind?" as the couple headed upstairs.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV—see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).