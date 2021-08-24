'Coronation Street' fans baffled by THIS 'magical' appearance in last night's episodes

Maria took her anger over Liam out on the Underworld van.

Coronation Street fans are all talking about a new air pollution storyline unfolding on screen that has been caused by too many cars parked on the cobbles.

Last night's (Monday 23rd August) two episodes saw Maria Connor being hounded by Sally Metcalfe as she tried to raise awareness for the overcrowding of cars parked along the Street.

But busy mum Maria wasn't interested in what Sally had to say, until her son Liam took a turn for the worst while playing football in the street with his friend, Jack.

Fans were quick to point out there were a lot of cars on the road in last night's episode. (Image credit: ITV)

As Liam struggled to breathe, it was clear he was having an asthma attack. But not only could the ambulance not get down the street because there were too many cars parked haphazardly on the road, but also Liam's attack had been triggered by air pollution, caused by all the vehicles around.

However, fans were quick to point out that not only does Maria herself drive the biggest car on the cobbles but that the other cars on the road had 'magically' appeared from nowhere.

Liam played football in between the cars parked on the cobbles. (Image credit: ITV)

Viewers took to social media to share their thoughts...

Where did all these cars magically come from? 😂😂😂😂 #CorrieAugust 23, 2021 See more

So erm... where exactly did all the cars come from in corrie? Only ever seen a car on that road when someone is leaving or having a dramatic scene! Bur nope...tonight they're allllllllll parked there - ok then.August 23, 2021 See more

Last time I checked the street wasnt that packed with cars....#CorrieAugust 23, 2021 See more

Those cars aren’t even usually parked on the street 🤷🏼‍♀️ #CorrieAugust 23, 2021 See more

Maria was fuming that her son had been put at risk because of all the cars, and soon took her anger out on the situation by smashing up an Underworld van.

Fans noticed that Coronation Street had far more cars parked on it than usual. (Image credit: ITV)

Her friends and neighbours watched in horror as she vented her frustraition at the van, with Sarah even admitting she had called the police.

But will Maria manage to get away with a caution? Or is she about to find herself on the wrong side of the law?

