Coronation Street fans brand THIS character 'disgusting' after shocking scenes

Coronation Street fans are furious with one controversial character after an emotionally-charged episode saw Aaron finally exposed as Amy's rapist.

Last night's episode of Coronation Street (Monday, April 24, 2023) saw Amy reveal the truth to Summer and Aadi about her assault.

Aaron was then confronted by Aaidi, who denied the allegations and accused Amy of wanting to have sex as much as he did, claiming the exchange was consensual.

Aaron and Aadi scrap in the street. (Image credit: ITV)

Needless to say, Corrie fans were disgusted with the character's behaviour, taking to Twitter to express their anger at Aaron 'twisting' the story.

"The way Aaron is twisting this in front of Aadi is disgusting," wrote one angry fan.

"I hate how he blames Amy for making out that she wanted it. Amy was asleep therefore it was NOT consent end of story!!!!!!"

While another said, "Poor Amy she felt so uncomfortable after Aaron tried to touch her then. Aaron knows what he did, but even after being confronted he still denies it twists it and says Amy... The sooner Aaron gets what is coming for him the better."

And another chimed in, "Aaron trying to redeem himself. Aaron's given himself a free pass now to come to the party after that gesture. This is going to be so difficult for Amy."

While another Corrie fan wrote, "Given what Tracy did to Charlie Stubbs whose only crime was cheating on her with Maria, maybe Aaron's much better off in prison after all? Especially after his behaviour/attitude after Amy's allegation withdrawal etc. Making out like it was all her really?" alongside an angry emoji.

Others commented how much Amy reminds them of her mother, Tracy, with one fan saying, "The way Amy stood up to Aaron just then reminded me of Tracey. She is so much like her mother but that's a good thing."

Will Aaron finally get what's coming to him? Tune in on Wednesday to find out more.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).