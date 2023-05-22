Coronation Street fans call out THIS character as a 'monster'
Coronation Street fans aren't happy with the behaviour of this character in the show.
Coronation Street fans aren't happy with Craig Tinker after last night's episode saw the character exhibit some controlling behaviour towards wife Faye Windass.
The episode of Coronation Street, which aired Friday 19 May, 2023, saw Faye pushed into a decision between her ex Jackson and husband Craig after the former declares he wants to move to Slough with Faye and their daughter Mylee.
Craig flies into a rage, shouting at Faye "How could you do this to me after all I did to protect you?
"You know very well, what I did. You could've gone to prison with all that means for an ex-copper, and I still took that chance.
"All to keep you safe. Because I love you that much. And you go and snog your ex at the first chance you get. How stupid am I?
Craig went on to blackmail his wife by threatening to out her over her hit-and-run incident.
"I feel like going down to the station right now and telling them everything," he tells Faye bitterly.
"And yeah, I'd go down as well but what does it matter because if you go off with him, my life's already over."
Fans were not happy with the behaviour, with one writing on Twitter, 'Omg Craig is pathetic.'
'See that’s how you know Craig is turning into a monster. He’s become a controlling, manipulating, narcissists. If I can’t have you nobody else can mentality. Get rid Faye,' wrote another fan passionately on Twitter.
While another said, 'Craig exit storyline when?'
While another said, Craig needs to stop this emotional immature blackmail.'
Will Faye finally leave Faye and get her happy ending? Tune in next week to find out.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
