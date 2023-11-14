Coronation Street fans DEFEND this character after a SHOCK turn of events
Coronation Street viewers feel sorry for 'Poor Peter' after Monday's episode
Coronation Street viewers were left reeling after the latest episode - which saw Peter Barlow involved in a violent turn of events.
The latest episode of Coronation Street (which aired Monday 13th November 2023) saw Peter clash with school bully Mason Radcliffe, with things getting violent between the pair.
Viewers were quick to comment on the dramatic episode, leaping to Peter's defence. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), 'Poor Peter can't catch a break! As if bullies weren't bad enough, now they're bringing knives to the playground?
'Time for Liam to block Mason's number and keep everyone safe! Can't wait to see the drama unfold on #Corrie!'
😂😱 Poor Peter can't catch a break! As if bullies weren't bad enough, now they're bringing knives to the playground? 😳🔪 Time for Liam to block Mason's number and keep everyone safe! Can't wait to see the drama unfold on #Corrie! #TVGuy pic.twitter.com/d46HCzYgIuNovember 14, 2023
But not everyone was sympathetic towards Peter, with another writing, 'So Peter is mad about a box of vape pens oh my god get a life dorlin.'
So Peter is mad about a box of vape pens oh my god get a life dorlin #CorrieNovember 14, 2023
While another said, 'Seriously?! They arrested Peter on #Corrie when he acted to defend someone else? Meanwhile, #DAYS couldn’t even arrest a serial killer.'
Seriously?! They arrested Peter on #Corrie when he acted to defend someone else? Meanwhile, #DAYS couldn’t even arrest a serial killer. 🙄🤦♀️🤷♀️November 13, 2023
We already know that Peter is sadly due to leave the cobbles at the end of this year - could this be the beginning of things spiralling out of control?
Previously, fans have commented on how much they enjoy seeing Peter and Carla on screens together, with another writing, '“I Love You Peter Barlow” I’m in bits OMG Ali & Chris are just perfect.'
“I Love You Peter Barlow” 😭😭😭😭 I’m in bits 😫😫😫 OMG Ali & Chris are just perfect 🥰🥰🥰🥺🥺🥺 #CarterForever #Corrie pic.twitter.com/b8lggBwYTpNovember 10, 2023
While another said, "“we’re team” “i love you peter barlow” carla has FINALLY realised she loves peter more than the factory idk what to do with myself this is such a special moment."
“we’re team” “i love you peter barlow” carla has FINALLY realised she loves peter more than the factory idk what to do with myself this is such a special moment #Corrie pic.twitter.com/SFAfohFCfoNovember 10, 2023
Will it be a heartbreaking end for Peter and Carla?
Tune in to next week's episode of Coronation Street to see what happens next.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.
Most Popular
By Sean Marland