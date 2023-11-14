Coronation Street fans DEFEND this character after a SHOCK turn of events

Coronation Street viewers were left reeling after the latest episode - which saw Peter Barlow involved in a violent turn of events.

The latest episode of Coronation Street (which aired Monday 13th November 2023) saw Peter clash with school bully Mason Radcliffe, with things getting violent between the pair.

Viewers were quick to comment on the dramatic episode, leaping to Peter's defence. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), 'Poor Peter can't catch a break! As if bullies weren't bad enough, now they're bringing knives to the playground?

'Time for Liam to block Mason's number and keep everyone safe! Can't wait to see the drama unfold on #Corrie!'

But not everyone was sympathetic towards Peter, with another writing, 'So Peter is mad about a box of vape pens oh my god get a life dorlin.'

While another said, 'Seriously?! They arrested Peter on #Corrie when he acted to defend someone else? Meanwhile, #DAYS couldn’t even arrest a serial killer.'

We already know that Peter is sadly due to leave the cobbles at the end of this year - could this be the beginning of things spiralling out of control?

Previously, fans have commented on how much they enjoy seeing Peter and Carla on screens together, with another writing, '“I Love You Peter Barlow” I’m in bits OMG Ali & Chris are just perfect.'

While another said, "“we’re team” “i love you peter barlow” carla has FINALLY realised she loves peter more than the factory idk what to do with myself this is such a special moment."

Will it be a heartbreaking end for Peter and Carla?

Tune in to next week's episode of Coronation Street to see what happens next.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.