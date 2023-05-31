Coronation Street fans HEARTBROKEN over Gemma's wedding day shock

Coronation Street fans reacted to an emotional episode of the ITV show last night, as Paul finally revealed the truth about his diagnosis.

In the 'heartbreaking' Coronation Street episode (aired Tuesday, May 30, 2023) we saw Paul, who has become a much-loved character on the show, telling his mum and Gemma about his Motor Neuron Disease diagnosis, just moments before the latter was about to have her first dance with Chesney.

Coronation Street viewers had a strong reaction to the powerful scene, taking to Twitter to express their reactions.

'Paul seeing Gemma so happy is so beautiful yet it’s breaking my heart,' wrote one fan of the show.

Paul seeing Gemma so happy is so beautiful yet it’s breaking my heart #corrieMay 30, 2023 See more

While another said, 'God I almost burst into tears every time I look at Paul’s little face.'

God I almost burst into tears every time I look at Paul’s little face 🥺 #corrieMay 30, 2023 See more

And a third wrote, commenting on Bernie's reaction, 'Bernie thinking Paul was lying to wreck the wedding day he wouldn’t lie this is so heartbreaking.'

Bernie thinking Paul was lying to wreck the wedding day he wouldn’t lie this is so heartbreaking #corrieMay 30, 2023 See more

'So glad Paul made up with Gemma in #corrie. These wedding episodes have been brilliant. Funny and bittersweet,' commented another.

So glad Paul made up with Gemma in #corrie. These wedding episodes have been brilliant. Funny and bittersweet @itvcorrie 🧡May 30, 2023 See more

Another wrote, 'Good couple o nights storylines. Touching acting from Paul and Billy offset by frivolous but entertaining nonsense...'

Good couple o nights storylines. Touching acting from Paul and Billy offset by frivolous but entertaining nonsense. .#CorrieMay 30, 2023 See more

Viewers were unanimous in their opinion of the actor's emotive portrayal of the role.

On enthusiastic fan wrote, 'Fantastic actor @PeterAsh_85, Paul in #Corrie playing the part with having #MND muscle wasting disease. I know what it's like to have a life changing disability/ disease/illness. My cancer came out of the blue, 2 and a half years ago. I'm in remission! But you never go back to the old you.'

Fantastic actor , Paul in #Corrie playing the part with having #MND muscle wasting disease. I know what it's like to have a life changing disability/ disease/illness.My cancer came out of the blue, 2 and a half years ago. I'm in remission! But you never go back to.the old You! pic.twitter.com/YdGqMPG6GuMay 30, 2023 See more

While another said, 'Such an emotional episode, oh Bernie & Gemma waiting on hope so do I. I had tears all the way, all the awards going please for @PeterAsh_85 how incredible has he been with this tough storyline & raising money too for this cause. We don't want to lose our Paul.'

😭😭Such an emotional episode, oh Bernie & Jemma waiting on hope so do I. I had Tears all the way, all the awards going please for @PeterAsh_85 how incredible has he been with this tough Storyline & raising money too for this cause. We don't want to lose our Paul 💔💔💔 #corrieMay 30, 2023 See more

'omg, what amazing acting on tonight’s #corrie. I’m literally in tears. Everyone was incredible but Paul Ash... just wow! 5*' a third wrote.

@PeterAsh_85 @itvcorrie omg, what amazing acting on tonight’s #corrie. I’m literally in tears. Everyone was incredible but Paul Ash….just wow! 5* ❤️May 30, 2023 See more

Coronation Street has been working on Paul's storyline with support from the MND Association, which focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigning for people affected by motor neurone disease.

What's next for Paul and how will the news of his diagnosis affect those on the street? Tune in every night this week to find out more...

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV this week — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.