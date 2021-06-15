'Coronation Street' fans in stitches over Tyrone Dobbs' hilarious makeover

Tyrone's grandmother Evelyn isn't a fan of his new look in Coronation Street.

Coronation Street fans were left in fits of laughter during last night's hour-long episode after Tyrone Dobbs showcased his new look.

The hilarious moment came in the second half of the episode after the character had been shopping for a new wardrobe with girlfriend Alina Pop.

Fans of the soap will know that Tyrone has recently left his long-term relationship with Fiz Stape and moved into the salon flat with Alina, who is much younger than him.

Of course, his sharp-tongued grandmother, Evelyn Plummer, has had a thing or two to say about his recent life choices... and last night she also didn't hold back when it came to his new skinny jeans and tight t-shirt that Alina had treated him to.

Evelyn thought Tyrones new skin-tight t-shirt and jeans were hilarious, just like the rest of the nation. (Image credit: ITV)

Evelyn, played by legendary actress Maureen Lipman, mocked Tyrone's super-skinny jeans that he had teamed with a pair of loafers and no socks. She also goaded him by saying he'd better wash his new top in a cool wash because there was clearly no room for shrinkage.

Fans couldn't get enough of the scene and took to social media to share how funny they through Tyrone's new look was...

Omg Tyrone in his skinny jeans 😂 #CorrieJune 14, 2021 See more

Lmaooooo what does Tyrone look like #coronationstreet 🤣🤣🤣🤣June 15, 2021 See more

Tyrone in Corrie dressed like a teenager 🤣🤣🤣June 15, 2021 See more

Coronation Street even shared a clip of the hilarious moment on its official Twitter page...

It looks like #TeamFiz is in the lead after the first match, especially with Evelyn on the ball! But who will come out on top? Tune in at 9pm on Thursday, or if you can't wait that long, binge all of this week's episodes >> https://t.co/VBgTsNWQP1#Corrie @ITV @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/4lfb5pQXZMJune 14, 2021 See more

But while Tyrone is clearly loving life with his new girlfriend, the same can't be said for the rest of Weatherfield's residents.

Last night's episode saw Nina continuing to struggle with Seb's death, leaving Roy worried about her state of mind as she tries to drown her sorrows in the bottom of a vodka bottle.

Elsewhere, Dev found himself in the doghouse when Mary told Bernie what he's said about their night of passion, while Billy was worried as Summer continued to act out of character. Will he get to the bottom of what is troubling her?

Soap schedules have been changed due to Euro 2020. You can watch the next hour-long episode of Coronation Street on ITV on Thursday at 9pm, or all of this week's episodes are available to stream on the ITV Hub right now. See our TV Guide for more listings.