Coronation Street spoilers: Can Roy Cropper save a grieving Nina?

Roy Cropper panics as Nina gets drunk and leaves the street

In tonight's hour-long episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 9.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings) Nina has spent the night in the ginnel and staggers home, lying to Roy Cropper about where she’s been.

When he suggests she could work on her graphic novel, she rips at the pages, declaring it rubbish, just like her life.

Roy and Asha tape the book back together and post photos on instagram but Nina’s furious.

At the corner shop she tries to steal another bottle of vodka, however Carla clocks her, warning that alcohol won’t solve anything. But her words fall on deaf ears and Nina joins Daisy and mate Noah in the bistro.

Knocking back the wine she flirts with Noah, until he advises Daisy to see her home. Daisy’s about to hand Nina over to Roy but she leaps in a taxi leaving him worried sick.

When Aled’s consultant confirms he’s an ideal candidate for a cochlear implant operation Chesney’s thrilled but Gemma’s not convinced.

When Gemma says she doesn’t want Aled to have the operation as there are too many risks, Chesney’s shocked and asks Freda to come round to talk about No.5 the pros and cons of the op.

However Gemma remains resolute that Aled isn’t having the operation. Chesney despairs, pointing out that Aled is his son too.

After a troubled Mary tells Bernie what she heard Dev saying to Steve, Bernie takes her revenge.

Later, Mary tears a strip off Dev for making a fool out of Bernie. Dev presents Bernie with flowers and hopes they can still be friends. But has she moved on?

Elsewhere, Evelyn calls to pick up the girls she’s gobsmacked by Tyrone’s new look. Embarrassed, he reveals Alina chose his new clothes.

Also, Billy gets a call from Summer’s school who are concerned about her work.

This week Coronation Street will air on Monday and Thursday because of football - see our TV Guide for full listings.