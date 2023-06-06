Coronation Street fans make a BIZARRE prediction about Carla and Ryan
Coronation Street viewers have some pretty outlandish views on the pair.
Coronation Street fans have made a bizarre prediction for the future of Carla and Ryan in the aftermath of his horrific acid attack.
Last night's episode of Coronation Street saw Carla and Ryan take part in some intense chat, with Carla suspicious of 'Crystal's' behaviour (who is secretly Daisy).
But some Corrie fans think all the drama could bring the pair closer together — and are even predicting some romance on the cards.
Carla is Ryan's aunt, however, it's not thought that the pair are blood-related, as Ryan is actually the son of Nick Neeson and his wife Wendy and was accidentally swapped at birth.
"All signs point to Carla sleeping with Ryan!" wrote one fan, surprisingly considering their dynamic in the show.
While another said, "Carla and Ryan are deffo totally gonna get it together!"
We're not quite sure how that one would go down!
However, other Corrie fans stuck to the script, commenting on how Carla is a good influence on Ryan in last night's scenes and could help him to see the truth.
"Hallelujah for Carla making Ryan realise it's not Crystal," wrote another fan on Twitter.
While another said, "I love the relationship between Carla and Ryan."
And a third wrote, "Aww Carla worried about Ryan getting hurt…"
While another said, "Hurricane Carla needs to cause chaos."
And another said, "Carla with all the important questions there. I think Ryan has as many answers as you have."
Will Carla rumble Daisy's plan and show Ryan the truth? Tune into Wednesday's episode of Coronation Street to find out more...
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
