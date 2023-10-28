Coronation Street fans predict HEARTBREAKING Peter Barlow twist
Coronation Street viewers predict dark times ahead for Peter Barlow
Coronation Street viewers think they have worked out why Peter Barlow will be leaving the hit ITV show - and it's not good news!
The latest episode of Coronation Street (which aired Wednesday 25th October 2023) saw Peter finally given the all-clear by the police.
DS Swain, who has proved to be a huge hit with fans, told Peter the good news at the police station.
But could there be more trouble ahead? Fans think they've cracked why he might be making an exit from the cobbles, predicting a sad outcome for the much-loved Corrie veteran.
'Have the producers got Peter down to commit suicide, just wondering he's taken killing Stephen really badly,' asked one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
#Corrie Have the producers got Peter down to commit suicide, just wondering he's taken killing Stephen really badly.October 25, 2023
While another wrote, 'I wonder how Peter is going to exit then if he's not going to prison?'
I wonder how Peter is going to exit then if he's not going to prison? 🤔#CorrieOctober 25, 2023
While another Corrie fan speculated, 'Peter’s exit will be a massive relapse perhaps?? Easy for the writers to send him off the wagon (he still blames himself in spite of the Police decision).'
Peter’s exit will be a massive relapse perhaps?? Easy for the writers to send him off the wagon (he still blames himself in spite of the Police decision) #CorrieOctober 25, 2023
While another Corrie fan said they hoped the storyline left Peter's role open, as they would love to see him back on the show.
'A lovely pic of Chris Gascoyne. Will miss watching him play Peter Barlow when he leaves the show.
'Hopefully he will return to the role in the future,' wrote another Peter Barlow fan.
A lovely pic of Chris Gascoyne 😍Will miss watching him play Peter Barlow when he leaves the show. Hopefully he will return to the role in the future.@itvcorrie #Corrie #PeterBarlow#ChrisGascoyne pic.twitter.com/Ijgi4yuZyNOctober 25, 2023
While another fan said, annoyed to see Peter go, 'Maybe the residents of Coronation Street should all get together and sue both Audrey and George who are both rubbing the streets noses in it by giving Stephen credence! Instead Peter Barlow is leaving Corrie!'
Maybe the residents of Coronation Street should all get together and sue both Audrey and George who are both rubbing the streets noses in it by giving Stephen credence! Instead Peter Barlow is leaving Corrie!October 25, 2023
Will it be a heartbreaking end for one of Coronation Street's most-loved characters?
Tune in to next week's episode of Coronation Street to see what happens next.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.
