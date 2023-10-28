Coronation Street fans predict HEARTBREAKING Peter Barlow twist

Coronation Street viewers think they have worked out why Peter Barlow will be leaving the hit ITV show - and it's not good news!

The latest episode of Coronation Street (which aired Wednesday 25th October 2023) saw Peter finally given the all-clear by the police.

DS Swain, who has proved to be a huge hit with fans, told Peter the good news at the police station.

But could there be more trouble ahead? Fans think they've cracked why he might be making an exit from the cobbles, predicting a sad outcome for the much-loved Corrie veteran.

'Have the producers got Peter down to commit suicide, just wondering he's taken killing Stephen really badly,' asked one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another wrote, 'I wonder how Peter is going to exit then if he's not going to prison?'

While another Corrie fan speculated, 'Peter’s exit will be a massive relapse perhaps?? Easy for the writers to send him off the wagon (he still blames himself in spite of the Police decision).'

While another Corrie fan said they hoped the storyline left Peter's role open, as they would love to see him back on the show.

'A lovely pic of Chris Gascoyne. Will miss watching him play Peter Barlow when he leaves the show.

'Hopefully he will return to the role in the future,' wrote another Peter Barlow fan.

While another fan said, annoyed to see Peter go, 'Maybe the residents of Coronation Street should all get together and sue both Audrey and George who are both rubbing the streets noses in it by giving Stephen credence! Instead Peter Barlow is leaving Corrie!'

Will it be a heartbreaking end for one of Coronation Street's most-loved characters?

Tune in to next week's episode of Coronation Street to see what happens next.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.