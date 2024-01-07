Coronation Street fans predict SHOCK TWIST for Sarah and Bethany

Coronation Street viewers have predicted even more drama for Bethany Platt and Sarah Barlow, with some sinister predictions on what's to come.

In last week's Coronation Street episodes, Bethany returned to the cobbles and wasted no time getting back with ex-boyfriend Daniel, much to the disapproval of Daniel's recent ex, Daisy.

In an earlier Corrie episode, Bethany was seen on the phone to an unknown person, in a seemingly heated discussion. Fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share some theories on who the mystery caller could be.

'What’s the betting Damon tries to get it on with Bethany to get back at Sarah??' one fan predicted in a social media post.

While another said, 'who was Bethany on the phone to?, Damon?, a different fella?, maybe even a girl?'

While another made the wild theory, 'Mark my words Bethany and Damon are dating and she's pregnant with Damon's baby.'

To which another fan quipped, 'Knowing Corrie, mother and daughter both will be pregnant by Damon soon.'

This isn't the first time that fans of Corrie have predicted this fate for Bethany. Back in October, a fan wrote on X: 'Imagine Bethany comes back with Damon as her boyfriend.

'Like in convo Sarah’s prob told him about her living in London & he’s prob casually asked questions about her job so maybe he goes to London to try & get with her to annoy Sarah? It’s prob not going to happen.. but what if?'

To which another fan replied, 'That will be a little too much..lets have B back happy and giggles.'

And the fan replied, 'Bethany doesn't know who Damon is and he would probably use another name when introducing himself to her. Very unlikely to happen.. but just a theory.

Looks like other fans agree the theory isn't off the table... Watch this space!

Tune in to the next episode of Coronation Street on Monday 8th January to see what's next for the residents of Weatherfield.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.

You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.