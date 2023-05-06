Coronation Street fans predict the fate of THIS controversial character
Coronation Street fans had mixed feelings about the return of Max Turner
Coronation Street's Max Turner made a reappearance on screens on last night's episode of the ITV show, leading fans to reach a conclusion on what his latest antics mean for his future.
Max has been out of the limelight on Coronation Street after being detained for his far-right activities.
Last night (Friday 5th May, 2023), Max, played by Paddy Beaver, made a return to the cobbles and appeared in a scene with David Platt, where they were discussing the possibility that his sentence may be shortened.
Later at a class where Max was encouraged to discuss his feelings in a journal. Instead of taking the class seriously, he mocked Daniel Osbourne and then later proceeded to take his phone when Daniel left the room - much to the dismay of viewers.
'Bet max will be texting daisy pretending to be daniel,' said one Corrie fan.
Bet max will be texting daisy pretending to be daniel #CorrieMay 5, 2023
While another said, 'Max, FFS, don't you ever learn, kid?!?'
Max, FFS, don't you ever learn, kid?!? #CorrieMay 5, 2023
And a third wrote, 'Seriously, what is wrong with Max? Daniel shows him nothing but kindness, and yet Max treats him like rubbish. Now he's stealing his phone! Max should realise who his friends are.'
Seriously, what is wrong with Max? Daniel shows him nothing but kindness, and yet Max treats him like rubbish. Now he's stealing his phone! Max should realise who his friends are. #CorrieMay 5, 2023
Other Corrie fans had some strong words on Max’s return - and not all of them were pleased to see him back.
With another writing, 'Really hoped during his absence “Max” would have got some acting lessons. Sadly not.'
Really hoped during his absence “Max” would have got some acting lessons. Sadly not. #CorrieMay 5, 2023
And another viewer of the ITV show commented, 'Definitely not missed Max and his swinging jaw. Seen Grandfather clocks with less movement.'
Definitely not missed Max and his swinging jaw. Seen Grandfather clocks with less movement. #CorrieMay 5, 2023
While another fan wrote, 'Keep Max locked up. I'd rather see a rat in the street have him walking free.'
Keep Max locked up. I'd rather see a rat in the street have him walking free. 🙄 #CorrieMay 5, 2023
Will Max's fate be sealed by his rash actions? Tune in next week to find out more.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
