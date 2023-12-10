Coronation Street fans PREDICT this sad fate for Tyrone
Coronation Street viewers have a hunch that it won't be a very merry Christmas for Tyrone
Coronation Street fans are fearing for Tyrone's Christmas plans after a series of events has left the Corrie veteran feeling 'stressed'
In Friday night's episode of Coronation Street (which aired 8th December 2023), we saw Tyrone left fuming after Cassie tells Hope she doesn't have to go to school on his birthday.
Later the pair return home with nose studs, when Tyrone also realises that she's bunked off school.
Coronation Street viewers were sympathetic to Tyrone over his predicament, with one writing, 'Hope stays off school gets her nose pierced and Evelyn brings a stolen dog in. Tyrone is stressed.'
Hope stays off school gets her nose pierced and Evelyn brings a stolen dog in 😂 Tyrone is stressed #corrieDecember 8, 2023
While another said, 'Tyrone is right to kick off I would do my nut.'
Tyrone is right to kick off I would do my nut 🥜 also #corrieDecember 8, 2023
While another said, 'Tyrone gonna have his work cut out with Hope Out all night, rolling in all hours She'll make Rosie look like a saint.'
Tyrone gonna have his work cut out with HopeOut all night, rolling in all hours She'll make Rosie look like a saint#CorrieDecember 8, 2023
To which another fan replied, 'I reckon Hope will be the death of Tyrone in about 20 years!'
And another said, 'and Fiz They've done normal murder to death Now #Corrie will up the stakes to matricide.'
Other Corrie fans had concerns over how Tyrone's Christmas will pan out after all the drama.
Another wrote on X (formerly Twitter), 'The word is Tyrone leaves the street at Christmas on his own.'
The word is tyrone leaves the street at christmas on his own #corrieDecember 8, 2023
There have been rumours about Tyrone leaving the street, but it's not clear exactly when and why he'll be saying goodbye to the cobbles.
According to the Express, some of the theories circulating about how Tyrone will leave include a prison stint, or potential crisis involving wife Fiz.
Watch this space to see how the story unfolds...
Tune in to tomorrow's episode of Coronation Street on Wednesday 6th December to find out more.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.
