Coronation Street fans SLAM its latest shocking twist for THIS reason

Coronation Street fans have rightly predicted the fate of one of the key characters on the street - but they're not too happy about it.

Last night's episode of Coronation Street (which aired on Monday, 26th June 2023) saw Sarah Barlow in turmoil (as actress Tina O'Brien said this week, Sarah is 'devastated' by the latest events) as she reveals to Adam that she doesn't know who her baby's father is.

Sarah has been sensationally having an affair with the bad boy of the cobbles, Damon — and things have finally come to a head for the controversial couple.

Corrie viewers, however, weren't so convinced by the latest scandal, complaining that they predicted the outcome months ago.

'This Sarah storyline is so predictable,' wrote one irritated fan on Twitter.

This Sarah storyline is so predictable #corrie pic.twitter.com/lEV7eYMgdCJune 27, 2023 See more

While another said, 'omg sarah is pregnant? who didn’t see that coming when she slept with damon?'

omg sarah is pregnant? who didn’t see that coming when she slept with damon? #Corrie pic.twitter.com/EiyvFUD5KBJune 26, 2023 See more

While another wrote, 'Sarah's pregnant... how predictable!' Elaborating later in the tweet, 'Knew this was going to be the storyline...'

Sarah's pregnant... how predictable! 🙄 #CorrieJune 26, 2023 See more

While another said, alongside a picture of Cilla Black with 'Surprise Surprise' written in huge letters across the background, 'Sarah? Pregnant? Well, who'd have thought it...'

Sarah? Pregnant?Well, who'd have thought it...#Corrie pic.twitter.com/bQ2DHW8EmWJune 26, 2023 See more

Others pointed out how this plot line is similar to classic Corrie, with another viewer writing, 'Has anyone else noticed the similarity in plotlines between #ClassicCorrie and #Corrie?

'A serial killer who has ingratiated himself into the local community (Richard/Stephen) and a baby whose parentage is disputed (Joshua/Sarah's baby)'

Has anyone else noticed the similarity in plotlines between #ClassicCorrie and #Corrie ? A serial killer who has ingratiated himself into the local community (Richard/Stephen) and a baby whose parentage is disputed (Joshua/Sarah's baby) ? 🤔June 27, 2023 See more

While another said, 'Faye, Sarah, Paul, David, Beth and Daisy have all cheated on their partners this year. That’s 6 cheating storylines in under 6 months. This show is beyond ridiculous got… sack Iain Macleod immediately.'

Faye, Sarah, Paul, David, Beth and Daisy have all cheated on their partners this year. That’s 6 cheating storylines in under 6 months. This show is beyond ridiculous got… sack Iain Macleod immediately #Corrie https://t.co/bw4sZurnnUJune 27, 2023 See more

But while there wasn't much in a way of a surprise regarding Sarah's pregnancy, fans were shocked that she told Adam the news straight away. Another viewer wrote, 'The only surprise in this story is that sarah told Adam she is pregnant straight away.'

The only surprise in this story is that sarah told Adam she is pregnant straight away. #CorrieJune 26, 2023 See more

While another said, 'I'm shocked Sarah told Adam she is pregnant, and almost straight away! I was expecting her to keep it a secret for at least 6 months!'

I'm shocked Sarah told Adam she is pregnant, and almost straight away! I was expecting her to keep it a secret for at least 6 months! 😆#CorrieJune 26, 2023 See more

Will Sarah be able to patch things up with Adam? Or has the damage been done? And who will turn out to be the father of Sarah's baby? Tune in on Wednesday to see how the story unfolds...

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.