'Coronation Street' heartache for Emma Brooker as she makes a shocking discovery about new love Curtis

Coronation Street favourite Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) is about to have her world turned upside down when she discovers her new boyfriend, Curtis, has been harbouring a huge secret.

Poor Emma has kissed her fair share of frogs, but now the Rovers barmaid seems to have finally found her Prince Charming in trainee doctor, Curtis.

From the moment their eyes met over a beer barrel the pair have been getting on like a house on fire, and even Emma's dad Steve's initial dislike of Curtis wasn't enough to stop their pair from hitting it off.

The couple's romance goes from strength to strength as Curtis helps Steve reach his fundraising target in the wake of Oliver’s death, and the smitten youngsters decide to get serious.

Emma is set for heartache as she uncovers a huge secret about boyfriend Curtis. (Image credit: ITV)

But it looks like there is heartache heading to Coronation Street when Emma makes a shocking discovery about her new man.

"Curtis was Emma’s hero from day one, when he helped her move some barrels at the pub," says Alexandra Mardell, who plays Emma. "He’s charming, intelligent and hard-working, and she’s impressed. She’s thinking of all the possibilities that could happen."

But this is soapland, where few folk get their happy ever after. And just as Emma’s floating on air, she’s blindsided by a shocking discovery that brings her crashing down to earth with a bang.

Curtis, it turns out, has been keeping something from her. Emma's dad, Steve, is the first to find out, and Emma then learns the truth for herself.

But what could Curtis be keeping hidden? Could he already be spoken for, or is there another reason why he has been lying?

Coronation Street air dates are subject to change due to Euro 2020 football — see our TV Guide for the latest listings. All of this week's Coronation Street episodes are available to stream on ITV Hub now.