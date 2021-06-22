'Coronation Street' horror as Gail Platt finds her life hanging in the balance after a heart attack

Coronation Street legend Gail Platt will find her life on the line next week when she suffers a heart attack shortly after a huge family argument breaks out.

The shocking turn of events begins when Nick admits he is struggling without seeing his son, Sam.

Viewers will know that Sam's mum, Natasha, has stopped him from spending time with Nick after they both got caught up in a shooting drama with Harvey's men on Sunday.

While Nick and Sam might have made it out of the shooting unscathed, Natasha isn't taking any more risks and wants Nick nowhere near their boy while he is in danger.

Nick is upset when Natasha bans him from seeing Sam. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street to air Platt family drama next week

However, Nick is set to find out that Gail is looking after Sam next week and begs her to let him see his son. But Gail isn't happy about going against Natasha's wishes and even David having a word doesn't make her change her mind.

But David isn't one to take no for an answer and comes up with a plan to make Nick 'accidentally' bump into Sam while he is with Gail. Gail isn't happy about being duped though and another huge row breaks out between the family... causing stressed Gail to head outside for some fresh air.

Sam is shocked to find Gail having a heart attack outside the house. (Image credit: ITV)

However, once she is outside Gail gets pains in her chest and when Sam comes out to check she is okay, he finds her clutching her chest before collapsing.

Gail's family are speechless as the Platt family matriarch is loaded into the back of an ambulance and rushed to hospital... but will she pull through?

Or was this latest family feud the last straw for stressed-out Gail?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV. This week the scheduling has changed because of Euro 2020 and Coronation Street will next air on Wednesday and Friday - see our TV Guide for full listings.