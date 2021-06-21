'Coronation Street' spoilers: Gail Platt suffers a heart attack!

The stress finally gets too much for poor Girl Platt when she clutches her chest in pain!

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street on Wednesday 30th June (see our TV guide for listings) David puts pressure on Gail Platt to let Sam see Nick but a stressed Gail’s adamant she must respect Natasha’s wishes.

Meanwhile. Nick tells an angry Sarah he’s going to sell his shares in the factory as he wants to spend more time with Leanne.

When David then dupes Gail into Sam and Nick meeting another row breaks out at the Platts' house. Gail heads outside for some air where Sam finds her doubled over and clutching her chest in pain.

Sam is terrified to see Gail Platt clutching her chest outside the house. (Image credit: ITV)

James is horrified to see pictures online of him and Danny, along with derogatory comments about his sexuality. He goes to warn Danny but he’s gutted to realise that he has already left for the airport. As a nervous James takes the stage at his promotion press conference he’s asked awkward questions about his private life and he steals himself to tell the truth to the reporter. Will he go through with it?

James gets ready to truthfully answer questions about his private life at the press conference. (Image credit: ITV)

Suffering from morning sickness, Alina says she can’t attend Kirsty’s funeral. Realising he’s going alone, but not why, Fiz asserts she’s coming with him. Will she smell a rat and wonder why Alina isn't there?

Elsewhere, Alya reminds Ryan that if they’re to get their own place, he needs to find some more work. Can Ryan find a way to make some quick cash? Daisy attempts to cheer him up at the pub, but is she hiding something?

Coronation Street airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week, but air dates may change due to Euro 2020 football. All of this week's episodes are available to stream on ITV Hub from Monday 28 June.