Coronation Street HORROR tonight as youngster falls GRAVELY ill
Disaster strikes in Coronation Street as a child receives a shocking diagnosis in tonight's episode.
The Brown family's world is set to come crashing down when Coronation Street youngster Joseph Brown (William Flanagan) falls unconscious and receives a shocking diagnosis in tonight's episode (Wednesday, January 17).
Over the past few months, Joseph has been suffering from headaches and feeling unwell.
Step mum Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) has been concerned about Joseph's symptoms, but Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) has insisted that his son is fine.
But things are set to go from bad to worse when Joseph's health takes a rapid decline in tonight's episode.
Tonight sees Joseph's grandmother Linda (Jacqueline Leonard) give Chesney a business card for a family solicitor, but he refuses to discuss it.
When Joseph gags on his milk, Chesney realises that the fridge is broken and all the food has gone off. He comes out of No.5 with an ill Joseph and reassures a concerned Gemma that it's just an upset tummy as Dr Gaddas listens intently to their conversation.
Back at No.5, Gemma finds the solicitor's business card and accuses Chesney of plotting to take her kids off her. However, he's quick to assure her that he'd never do that.
Linda confesses it was her idea as she doesn't think she's safe to be around her own children and Gemma storms out.
Later on, Chesney receives a call from school telling him that Joseph is unwell. Back at No.5, Chesney and Linda tend to Joseph on the sofa, but as he stands up, he collapses and falls unconscious.
A panicked Chesney orders Linda to call an ambulance and Joseph is rushed to hospital. At the hospital, the doctor informs them that after talking to Dr Gaddas, they think Joseph has Lyme disease which he contracted from a tick bite while camping.
The doctor later confirms that Joseph has Lyme disease in Friday's episode (January, 19) but will he make a full recovery?
Coronation Street airs tonight at 8:00pm on ITV1.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides, recaps and features for must-watch shows and delivers all the latest soap news and reactions. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.