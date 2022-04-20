Coronation Street legend Bruce Jones joins The Full Monty reboot series

Coronation Street star Bruce Jones will appear in The Full Monty reboot series.

Coronation Street star Bruce Jones will be joining the cast of The Full Monty Disney Plus reboot.

Bruce played Coronation Street favorite Les Battersby from 1997 to 2007, and also played the role of Reg in the 1997 original The Full Monty film.

He made the exciting announcement that he had begun filming for the new series on his Twitter page, saying, “Really happy to do my first scenes today in the new #thefullmonty 8 part series for #SimonBeaufoy and @disneyplus looking forward to the weeks ahead. #fullmontyseries.”

Really happy to do my first scenes today in the new #thefullmonty 8 part series for #SimonBeaufoy and @disneyplus looking for forward to the weeks ahead. #fullmontyseriesApril 18, 2022 See more

The Full Monty reboot has arrived twenty-five years on from the award-winning comedy film and will follow the original characters as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors.

The series, which is also penned by the same writers as the original film, will explore the brighter, and sillier way forward where communal effort can still triumph over adversity.

The Full Monty reboot will have the same writers as the original film. (Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

For the eight part Disney Plus series, stars of the original 1997 format will be reprising their roles as jobless steelworkers who form a male striptease act to earn some money. The cast will include Robert Carlyle as Gaz, Mark Addy as Dave, Lesley Sharp as Jean, Hugo Speer as Guy and Paul Barber as Horse.

Also returning are Steve Huison as Lomper, Wim Snape as Nathan and Tom Wilkinson as Gerald, as well as a brand new cast of children and grandchildren of the returning characters.

The Full Monty gang have reunited 25 years on. (Image credit: Disney Plus )

After the series was announced, Simon Beaufoy, the Creator, Writer and Executive Producer of The Full Monty said: “We’re chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again — now with a chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets and assorted hangers-on to see what life in Sheffield is like twenty-five years on.”

The original film The Full Monty is available to stream on Disney+ in the UK.

There is currently no confirmed release date for The Full Monty Disney+ series.