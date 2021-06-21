'Coronation Street' reveals full details of death horror for Tyrone this week

Coronation Street has confirmed that Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) will receive some shocking news from his past after the police inform him about a shocking death. These scenes have already aired on ITV Hub, but some viewers may prefer to watch the drama unfold in the hour-long episode on Friday 25th June.

In dramatic scenes, Tyrone will learn that his abusive ex-partner Kirsty Soames (Natalie Gumede) has died. Her death will occur off-screen as she hasn't been on the cobbles since 2013 — and now we know the full details of her demise.

Kirsty's shocking death prompts him to reconnect with another ex-partner Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine), as he doesn't know who else to talk to about the news as he's been tasked with putting her affairs in order.

He tells her: "She was found in her flat by a neighbour. They called the police. They'd been trying to get in touch with me for a while. She had an aneurysm."

Coronation Street past revisited

Fiz is understandably concerned about this, as Tyrone was at the centre of a domestic abuse storyline involving Kirsty, where she repeatedly had violent outbursts and abused him. This storyline ended with Kirsty going to prison, but she was released the following year.

With Kirsty's mum dead, and authorities unable to track down her dad, it's up to Tyrone to sort out a lot of things including how to tell his daughter Ruby that her biological mum has passed away.

Fiz reconnects with Tyrone over Kirsty's death. (Image credit: ITV)

Tyrone and Fiz haven't been on the best of terms in recent months after Tyrone moved out of their family home to be with his new partner, Alina Pop.

The pair have been at loggerheads over what is best for their girls, but despite Fiz and Tyrone struggling to be amicable, they will face the challenge of sitting Ruby down and breaking the news about Kirsty to her together.

But will this death shock bring Fiz and Tyrone closer again? Or will memories from the past force them further apart than ever?

This week Coronation Street airs on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday on ITV. Because of scheduling changes due to Euro 2021, all episodes are also available on-demand now via ITV Hub.